GTA inspired Breaking Bad open-world concept trailer is the stuff of … – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 15:06 , 22 June 2023 BST



| Last updated 15:06 , 22 June 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: TeaserPlay via YouTube

One talented game developer has made an open-world Breaking Bad game, and it looks absolutely stunning.

You can’t dethrone the Grand Theft Auto series as being the king of criminal empire games, but a Breaking Bad one could almost be on par with it. If you’ve been living under a rock for the past 15 years and don’t know what Breaking Bad is, it’s a series about a chemistry teacher called Walter White, and his student Jesse Pinkman, entering a life of crime as they build a drug empire. It’s got all the twists and turns a great show needs and has been hailed as one of the greatest pieces of fiction of all time.

Loading…

One dedicated fan loves the show so much, they decided to create a concept for a Breaking Bad game, complete with an open-world, gorgeous graphics and freedom to run your meth empire however you like. The concept trailer was created by TeaserPlay, and breaks down how the game came to be, and what the future could hold for it.

Fans in the comments praised the concept, with many saying it should be picked up by a publisher so it can be finished and released as a full game. “Concept video? At this point, if I put this much work into it, I’d say screw it and turn what I have into a game and put it out there for a publisher to pick up,” one comment read. “Dude, if you put this much effort into a game concept, I think you should go the half mile and get a publisher to pick it up,” someone else added.

“If you make this an actual game, create a secret quest where Walter and Jessie have to deliver Pop Corners to Tuco and Hector while being chased by Todd and Gus,” read another comment. Honestly, it seems like a no-brainer to make a genuine Breaking Bad game. There’s still an enormous fanbase for the series, and given how the gameplay could be very similar to Grand Theft Auto while being unique in its own way, it’d no doubt be popular.

In the meantime, fans looking to enjoy the life of crime will be patiently waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI, which is currently in development with Rockstar Games, and has to be one of the most highly-anticipated games of all time.If you’re more of a first-person shooter fan though, you could always check out Payday 3 which launches later this year.

Topics: Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, TV And Film, Rockstar Games, PC

source