PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for August: Sea of Stars, Moving Out … – PlayStation

Also included are Lost Judgment, Cursed to Golf, and Destroy All Humans 2.

Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for August 2023. The lineup includes two hotly anticipated indies available with Game Catalog on their respective launch days – Sea of Stars and Moving Out 2. Sea of Stars will be available when it launches on Tuesday, August 29, with all other titles available starting Tuesday, August 15. Let’s dive in.

Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5

Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

Developer Sabotage aims to modernize the classic RPG in terms of turn-based combat, storytelling, exploration, and interactions with the environment, while still offering a hearty slice of nostalgia and good old, simple fun.

Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5

Moving Out 2 will take players back to the breakneck, breakback (and break-knee) world of Smooth Moves’ Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts), as they pack furniture, technology, and everything including the kitchen sink across increasingly bizarre locales, with increasingly deadly challenges.

Moving Out 2 will see the introduction of online co-operative, cross-play enabled gameplay to the series, allowing F.A.R.Ts around the world to team up and creatively move furniture from point A to point B and beyond!

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here.

Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be available as a download-only title and requires Destiny 2: PS4 & PS5 base game to play.

Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment once again puts players in the sneakers of lawyer turned street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami. Joined by his partner, ex-yakuza Masaharu Kaito, the crime-fighting duo is called on to investigate a seemingly perfect crime whose lead suspect has an airtight alibi. What starts out as a tale of revenge reveals a tangled web of conspiracy involving several unlikely factions taking advantage of a broken law system. But as victims pile up and Yagami unravels the truth, he must choose between defending the law or exacting justice.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5

The alien invader Crypto returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ‘60s in all its psychedelic glory and take revenge on agents for blowing up your mothership. As you uncover the schemes of your enemies, you’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4

Put your management skills to the test! Start with nothing and design a bustling, efficient hospital as you improve the lives of Two Point County’s unfortunate residents. Place wards, treatment rooms, break areas, and more to handle any wacky ailment that comes through the door – from people with lightbulb heads to patients suffering from cube-shaped limbs. Expand your organisation across the whole of Two Point County as you build new hospitals, balance the budget, and train your staff to take on more complicated diseases.

Source of Madness | PS4, PS5

Source of Madness is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in the Loam Lands, a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning. Take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey. Uncover the cosmic secrets of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon’s mysterious Citadel.

Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5

Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the PAR Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! To add to the challenge, these courses don’t just have bunkers and rough spots but are also chock full of mad obstacles like high-powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more. It’s all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game.

Dreams | PS4

Dreams is an extraordinary, ever-expanding game universe from the award-winning Media Molecule, creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, where you can discover community-made games from around the world… and learn to make your own. The latest evolution of the studio’s Play, Create, Share maxim, Dreams gives you the opportunity to unleash your creativity. Bring your ideas to life with innovative, easy-to-use tools, then share them with a global community. Whether you want to create games, music, paintings, animation, sculpture, movies or anything in-between, Dreams is an extraordinary digital playground where anything is possible.

And that’s not all! As part of Dreams coming to PlayStation Plus, Media Molecule’s latest game, Tren will be available to play in Dreams. Tren is a nostalgic adventure that puts you in the driving seat of a remarkable toy train, and tells a personal tale about growing up – and the transformative power of play.

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5

Who goes into the night to save the day? You do! Get your PJs on and become Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko. Set off from Mission Control HQ on a platforming adventure for little heroes. Use your superpowers – like Catboy’s speed, Owlette’s flying, and Gekko’s muscles – to stop the night-time baddies. And explore eight PJ Masks locations, from Mystery Mountain all the way to Moon! With PJ Robot’s help, you’ll discover a world of friendship, teamwork, and secret collectibles.

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5

Explore classic fairy tale worlds with your favorite characters from the Sony Pictures Animation films in Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures! Take control of Drac and Mavis and play through unique worlds with their own spooky spin, including Little Red Riding Hood, The Emperor’s New Clothes and Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.

Faced with fearsome foes and fiendish puzzles, you must brave your way through and utilize your special abilities to dash, glide and jump through these spook-tacular storybook worlds. You’ll even get to meet iconic Hotel Transylvania characters like Johnny, Murray, Wayne and more, who’ll guide you to complete exciting quests and solve devious challenges, along with a coffin-full of collectibles for you to discover. With so much at stake, Drac and Mavis are Count-ing on you to save the day.

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5

Busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields are just some of the locations that await your mowing blades in this mowing simulator, as you ride an authentic and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from prestigious manufacturers as you manage your business. Build your own lawncare business from the ground up. Purchase and upgrade your headquarters, hire employees, purchase advertising and balance the books as you grow and expand your business. The Landmark Edition includes the Lawn Mowing Simulator – Ancient Britain DLC and Lawn Mowing Simulator – Dino Safari DLC expansions.

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition will launch into the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on August 28.

Spellforce III Reforced | PS4

SpellForce III Reforced is a unique mix of an epic RPG storyline blended with accessible real-time strategy elements, designed to offer a riveting console experience to fans and newcomers alike. Create your own hero and choose between distinct skill trees, Raise your own army and fight epic mass battles and Immerse yourself in a rich world – Unravel the secrets behind the current situation in Nortander. Explore Eo, a fully-realized world filled with interesting characters and heart-wrenching stories.

Midnight Fight Express | PS4

An unexpected hero emerges on the city’s darkest night. You’re Babyface, a former member of the criminal underworld lured back into “the life” by a mysterious AI drone. Your mission against impossible odds: Fight your way across the city before sunrise, and prevent a citywide criminal takeover together. Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5

The realm of Gallowmere needs a hero. Has anyone seen Sir Daniel Fortesque? Join Sir Dan’s brave quest to thwart the evil sorcerer Zarok. Bludgeon your way through bucketloads of battlefields with masses of weapons and gazillions of combat moves in your journey ahead. Experience MediEvil Resurrection originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5

A horde of crazy apes has stolen the Professor’s time machine and travelled back through history to alter the past and ensure that monkeykind rules the world. It’s up to Spike – and his collection of incredible gadgets – to save the day. Experience Ape Escape: On the Loose originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5

Capital City is plagued by crime. Vicious new gangs are on the rampage and the Chief of Police has had enough. There’s only one solution to the mindless degeneracy on the streets… It’s time to fight fire with fire and let the elite Pursuit Force unit unleash its own brand of Extreme Justice. Explode into bigger, faster battles as bullets fly across tanks, trains, helicopters – and even the wings of an airplane! Meet the new Pursuit Force recruits, including a daredevil pilot, trigger-happy gunner and rubber-burning driver. Experience Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

99 Comments

Yasmine Lee Marketing Coordinator, Survios

Justin Corrie PlayStation Blog Correspondent

Grace Orlady Lead Community Manager, Santa Monica Studio

Kristen Zitani (she/her) Content Communications Specialist, SIE

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source