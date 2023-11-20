Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X|S updated sales figures – AS USA

Xbox

Microsoft has never been one to share sales figures. And when you’re behind, that’s to be expected. That’s why we were so surprised when, during an ID@Xbox keynote at the BIG Festival in Brazil (Latin America’s largest gaming event), the company shared updated sales figures for both the Xbox X Series X|S and Xbox One. This was the data released to the world:

15.6M – Monthly active Xbox app users

20% – Monthly active Xbox app users YoY growth

85 – PC markets with Game Pass

248.6M – Active Windows Gaming PCs

168.3M – Monthly Windows Store Vistors

3% YoY increase in paid unique users pic.twitter.com/O9ACRQPsmn

This is the first time we have updated sales for Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, whose retail life looks like this:

The news is not that Xbox is the third, as it was already known or intuited (Phil Spencer himself said that Microsoft lost the console war long ago). In fact, the most striking thing is that the last-place console is doing so well, which speaks to the good health of the video game industry.

By the way, Spencer’s statements on the console war explained that his current position is due to what happened with Xbox One. Knowing the numbers of this console also allows us to put an end to the top sales of the previous generation:

1 B+ Steaming capable devices worldwide

1 Year Anniversary of Xbox app on Samsung Smart tv's pic.twitter.com/WiyT7Gqb5U

