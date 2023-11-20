Cyber Monday tablet deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is $600 off after Black Friday 2022 – ZDNet

Most Popular
‘ZDNET Recommends’: What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET’s editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are continuing to appear on major US retailer websites, and now, Microsoft has joined the fray.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a sleek and capable tablet-laptop hybrid device, is currently on sale. If you visit the Redmond giant’s online store, you can grab a Surface Pro 8 with a price of $999, saving at least $600 on its typical starting retail price of $1,599.
Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time
But Microsoft has several models of this 2-in-1 on sale, including a $799 version that is $400 for Black Friday 2022.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a thin, lightweight hybrid device suitable for work and study. Available in a variety of different finishes and specifications, the 13″ touchscreen tablet is designed for productivity — although you may have to invest in additional accessories such as a keyboard and stylus, depending on how you want to utilize the hybrid machine.
The lowest price point available is $799 for a platinum model with an Intel Evo Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. However, if you want more power in your device, you can still save on a Surface Pro 8 equipped with an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage — normally priced at $2,199, but now available for $1,899.
Read on: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for Business review: Still in love
If you missed out on this year’s mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
At the time of writing, three configurations are out of stock in platinum and two configurations in graphite are also sold out. There’s no telling how long stocks will last.
Best Buy, too, is offering $400 off the basic Surface Pro 8 model.
Also: Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review: Impressive but is it worth the price of an M2 MacBook Air?
ZDNET is also keeping an eye out for other tablet deals on the market in the run-up to Black Friday. Check out our Best Black Friday tablet deals guide, or alternatively, our top picks for tablets as Christmas gifts.
Cyber Monday tablet deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is $600 off after Black Friday 2022 – ZDNet
Most Popular