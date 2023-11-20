3 upcoming Binance listings to invest in 2023 – Economic Times

Monday, 20 Nov, 2023

The government is looking into the legality of transferring unclaimed funds of the Sahara-Sebi Refund Account to the Consolidated Fund of India, with a provision to refund investors who stake claims later.

Apple is targeting production of nearly ₹1 lakh crore worth of iPhones in India this fiscal ending March 2024, having ramped up capacity at its manufacturing partners and achieved over ₹60,000-crore production in the first seven months, officials aware of the matter said.

Nawaz Modi, the estranged wife of Gautam Singhania, has sought three quarters of the industrialist’s net worth, reported at $1.4 billion, for their two daughters and herself, as part of a family settlement following the couple’s separation, said people in the know.

