Apple iPhone 15 Plus' CAD-based renders surface showing Dynamic Island and USB-C – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Sagar 25 February 2023
Apple iOS Rumors
Last week, CAD-based renders of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro surfaced, showing the phone’s thinner bezels, curvier design, and USB-C port. And a few days ago, we saw the vanilla iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island. Now, we are looking at the CAD renders of the Plus model, which too features Dynamic Island. This means the entire iPhone lineup this year will sport Dynamic Island, which wasn’t the case last year since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retained the notch.
Like the vanilla and Pro models, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus has a new body design with slightly rounded edges and a USB-C port replacing the Lightning port for charging and data transfer.
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 15 Plus • iPhone 15 Plus with USB-C
The iPhone 15 Plus also has slimmer bezels than its predecessor, but the camera bump on the back is thicker. The source says the iPhone 15 Plus is 160.87 mm tall, 77.76 mm wide, and 7.81 mm thick. Last year’s iPhone 14 Plus was 160.84 mm tall, 78.07 mm wide, and 7.79 mm thick.
Around the back, the iPhone 15 Plus sports two cameras (wide and ultrawide), and on its right-side frame is the power button, with the mute switch and volume buttons on the left.
The source doesn’t reveal any specs of the iPhone 15 Plus, but you can expect to hear more about the iPhone 15 lineup in the coming weeks since we are still over six months away from its official unveiling.
Source
Don't call it pro Just call it "iPhone 15" for example and the pro max can be called plus like in the old days because size is the only difference between them
What should it be then? Who sets the ‘design language’ when everyone else is churning out same looking handsets to each other. Apple is distinctive in its designs, whatever you think the design language it should follow should be
Clearly you have
Phone finder
All brands Rumor mill
Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed
Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram
© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use