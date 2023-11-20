YouTube star MrBeast arrested, shoved into cop car in wild video – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Published 9:43 , 25 May 2023 BST



| Last updated 9:43 , 25 May 2023 BST

Popular American YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson found himself shoved in the back of a cop car in his home state of North Carolina in a wild video which was posted to YouTube yesterday.

Although a huge part of MrBeast’s YouTube content focuses on philanthropy and giving out money and expensive gifts to those in need, he’s not without critics. In fact, he’s faced backlash for multiple of his recent endeavours, including giving a waitress a free car and donating shoes to 20,000 children in Africa.

Even so, the guy was clearly never expecting to get arrested, but as Dexerto reports, that’s exactly what happened in an elaborate prank set up by fellow YouTuber Eric Decker (better known as Airrack).

In his latest video, Airrack explained that his team had signed a contract with real police officers to set the prank in motion. After pulling over MrBeast over while he was driving in his Tesla, the officers handcuffed the YouTuber and stuffed him into the back of a cop car before driving him to the station.

After he first got in the car, the YouTuber can be heard questioning whether or not he was being pranked (he could be seen smiling up to that point, too, so this was clearly his assumption).

“Let me guess, one of my friends put you up to this?” he asked one of the officers. However, his resolve began to falter when he admitted that he has “a lot of people” who might have a problem with him. He continued: “It’s a pretty elaborate prank if it is.”

However, after being taken in an having his mugshot taken, Airrack revealed that (much to MrBeast’s relief), it was all a prank.

“I thought it was real,” MrBeast said after he’d been ‘released’. “And then I was like, this might be a prank. I was like, this is a lot of resources for a prank. When I got in there I was like, okay wait. Maybe this isn’t a prank.”

