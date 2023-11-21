iOS 17: How to Download Offline Maps in Apple Maps – MacRumors

In iOS 17, Apple has added the ability to download Maps for use offline, providing access to turn-by-turn directions and information for a chosen area even if you do not have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Keep reading to learn how it’s done.



Apple Maps is catching up with Google Maps in iOS 17 by finally letting iPhone users download maps for offline use. Thanks to the new feature, you can download a specific area of Apple Maps to your iPhone and view it while offline, complete with turn-by-turn directions for driving, walking, cycling, and public transit.

While offline, you can also see your estimated time of arrival, view information like hours and ratings on place cards, and more. You can even use downloaded Apple Maps on an Apple Watch when a paired iPhone is turned on and in range of the smartwatch.

Downloading a map for a specific geographical location in Apple Maps is easy in iOS 17. The following steps show you how.

While the map is downloading, a screen will show you its progress, and the map will be listed in a column containing any other maps you have downloaded, with an option to Update All or Download New Map.



You can tap the progress circle to pause a downloading map at any time, or swipe across the map to reveal a Delete button. You’ll also see the following additional offline map settings:

Once downloaded, Apple Maps will use the downloaded map if you are currently in that location with no data connection. With the last option disabled, the next time the internet is available, Maps will load real-time data like traffic to ensure you have the most up-to-date information.

