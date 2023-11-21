PancakeSwap Looks to Community to Decide on Sable Finance IFO – BSC NEWS

Leading decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap, announces proposal over Sable Finance IFO, promoting community governance.

PancakeSwap, which hosts nearly $1.6 billion in locked-value and is the leading DEX for BNB Chain, has asked the community to decide on whether the platform should work together with Ethereum liquid staking derivative-backed stablecoin project, Sable Finance, to host its IFO.

Sable Finance, built on BNB Chain, is a response to woes faced by centralized stablecoins in recent months. Sable issues a stablecoin, USDS, which is collateralized by Ethereum LSD tokens and is designed to maintain the value of the US dollar.

Sable Finance also has its own governance token, SABLE, which is the subject of the proposed IFO and will, in future, allow holders to vote on various protocol issues. SABLE also provides holders the chance to accrue fees generated by the protocol and its products.

The vote will continue until July 22 and, if successful, an AMA will be hosted on July 25 to further the discussion.

The IFO, proposed for July 26, will take place across private and public sale stages. The private sale will only be accessible to holders of a PancakeSquad NFT, or those with more than 1,000 points as a result of engagement with the protocol. However, the public sale can be accessed by anyone that stakes their CAKE tokens in the SABLE syrup pool.

What is PancakeSwap?

PancakeSwap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges in the blockchain ecosystem. Launched in 2020, the DEX boasts close to $1.6 billion in locked liquidity and is the largest DeFi protocol on BNB Chain.

At all-time highs, PancakeSwap’s TVL reached nearly $22 billion, and its native token, CAKE, has a market capitalization of $324 million at time of writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

This financial backing positions Blast to revolutionize Ethereum Layer 2 dynamics, with a particular focus on reducing transaction costs for digital collectibles.

Blast, an Optimistic Rollup-based Layer 2 network, has successfully raised $20 million in a funding round led by Paradigm. This financial backing also saw participation from influential investors such as Standard Crypto, EGirl Capital, Mechanism Capital co-founder Andrew Kang, Lido strategy advisor Hasu, The Block CEO Larry Cermak, and several angel investors.

Introducing Blast: The only Ethereum L2 with native yield for ETH and stablecoins.

We’ve raised $20m from @Paradigm and @StandardCrypto to build the L2 that helps you earn more.

Details on how to get early access at the end of the thread👇 pic.twitter.com/AYYmK8YFx4

As founder of the renowned NFT marketplace Blur, also known as Pacman, Tieshun Roquerre is pioneering this innovative Layer 2 network. Roquerre aims to address the persistently high transaction costs associated with digital collectibles.

‍

Unlike existing Layer 2 networks, Blast reportedly offers native yields on ETH and stablecoins, a departure from their 0% base rates. A specific component of Blast's platform is ETH staking, with staking rewards seamlessly transferred to users and decentralized applications (dapps) at Layer 2.

One of Blast's standout features is its automatic compounding mechanism, ensuring users' balances on the network not only grow but also earn additional Blast rewards.

Currently, the Blast Early Access is underway on an invite-only basis. Whitelisted users have the opportunity to earn yields, with rates set at 4% on ETH and 5% on stablecoins. These rewards and Blast Points can be accumulated ahead of the mainnet launch slated for February 2024.

‍

Beyond Blast, Tieshun Roquerre announced an additional fundraising success, securing $40 million to contribute to the development of the Blur ecosystem. The proceeds are intended creatingn of decentralized applications (DApps) atop Blast.

In response to this news, Blur's native token, BLUR, experienced a notable surge, jumping 6.5% in 24 hours and reaching $0.36, according to CoinMarketCap data.

