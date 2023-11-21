Mid-Year Deals promotion comes to PlayStation Store – PlayStation

Starting June 21.

The Mid-Year Deals promotion comes to PlayStation Store. For a limited time*, mark the halfway point of 2023 with discounts of up to 75% on games and add-ons across multiple genres. That includes the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Ultimate Edition, EA Sports FIFA 23 (PS5) and Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition.

You can find out the full list of games in the promotion below. When it’s live, head to PlayStation Store to find out your regional discount.

You can find out the full list of games in the promotion below. When it’s live, head to PlayStation Store to find out your regional discount.

*Mid-Year Deals promotion runs on PlayStation Store from June 21 00.00am local time until July 5 23.59pm local time.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

5 Comments

Yasmine Lee Marketing Coordinator, Survios

Justin Corrie PlayStation Blog Correspondent

Grace Orlady Lead Community Manager, Santa Monica Studio

Kristen Zitani (she/her) Content Communications Specialist, SIE

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source