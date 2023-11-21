8 arrested, 1 at-large for alleged roles in Verizon utility wires theft ring – 69News WFMZ-TV

Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds; dry..

Becoming cloudy.

Updated: November 20, 2023 @ 7:23 pm

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Nine people will face charges for their role in a Verizon utility wires theft ring, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

According to the DA’s office, the alleged offenders — who referred to themselves as the “Get Money Sqaud” — stole Verizon wires by climbing utility poles and burning off the plastic coating before selling the copper to a scrap yard. The thefts occurred from May to October in Lower Makefield Township, Upper Makefield Township, Warminster Township, Bensalem Township and Bristol Township, the DA’s office said.

An investigation into the thefts found that the group took advantage of the search for two children swept away by July’s severe flooding in Lower Makefield Township.

“The evidence indicates some of those charged even posed as members of a search party looking for children swept away during the deadly July flash flooding in Lower Makefield Township, just so they could steal more wire.”

The DA’s office said that eight of the nine defendants were arrested Thursday for a variety of crimes related to the thefts.

Those arrested are: Ryan Jeffrey Potts, 33, of Bensalem; Marianna Harkins, 36, of Bristol Township; Michael John Cronon, 39, of Bristol Township; Paige Eiseman, 33, of Bristol Township; Frederick E. Lee Sr., 64, of Bristol; Richard Machen, 43, of Bristol; Nicholas Palmer, 27, of Bristol Township; and Raymond Gerald Paul Jr., 38, of Doylestown.

The group’s ninth member, 52-year-old Bristol resident Kimberly Ann Mayger, remains at-large. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department issued the following statement on the investigation:

“Our department was heavily involved in this investigation and are glad for the coordination and cooperation between all agencies to ensure that they will be held accountable. To do what they did by taking advantage of a tragic incident is a level of depravity that makes us sick. We could say more, but we will leave it at that. Justice will be coming for them.”

Scroll down for comments if available

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Brand New App to watch all of WFMZ-TV News and Syndicated Programing 24/7 on your Streaming App enabled TV.

Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brand New App to watch all of WFMZ-TV News and Syndicated Programing 24/7 on your Streaming App enabled TV.

Your browser is out of date and potentially vulnerable to security risks.

We recommend switching to one of the following browsers:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

source