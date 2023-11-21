iPhone 16: Check out the rumoured specs and features ahead of iPhone 15 launch – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Apple is about to launch its next-generation smartphone iPhone 15 series in September, although no confirmed date has been announced by the company, the event is widely expected to be held on September 12 or 13. Various leaks by tipsters and analysts are surfacing fast and furious. So, we have gathered here all the information regarding the iPhone 16, including specifications, features, and more. Check out what we know about iPhone 16 so far.

With the iPhone 16 series, we could see major size changes. The Pro version of the 2024 series may get a larger screen size of 6.3-inch and the iPhone 16 Pro Max 6.9-inch, according to a Tom’s Guide report. Mark Gurman has also reported that iPhone 16 will be the largest iPhone. Additionally, it may also see an upgrade with a MicroLED display. The Pro model is rumoured to feature an A18 Bionic chipset with 5G modem chips.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might feature a 48MP main camera along with 12MP ultrawide camera. Further, it may also feature a super telephoto periscope camera.

iPhone 16 is expected to feature 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging, as per a MacRumors report. The smartphone may also feature ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. The charging port is not yet confirmed for both upcoming smartphones, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. But it is rumoured that the iPhone 15 series may feature a USB-C port and it was also reported that iPhone 14 standard version may also get an upgrade from Lightning charge to USB-C charging.

Well, to experience the iPhone 16 we have to wait until September 2024. For now, iPhone users are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

