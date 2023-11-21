The CW Picks Up 'FBoy Island' for Season 3 After HBO Max … – Variety

By BreAnna Bell

“Fboy Island” is officially moving to The CW. The network has ordered a third season of the reality dating series as well as a new spinoff, “Fgirl Island.”

The news comes after the series was canceled by HBO Max after the release of Season 2, along with several other original unscripted shows.

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, ‘Fboy Island’ on The CW is a perfect match,” commented Olander. “Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff ‘Fgirl Island’ and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience.”

“Fboy Island” follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men—13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “Fboys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women must navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.

“Fgirl Island” switches genders, with three men trying to identify 24 women as either womanizers (“FGirls”) or seeking a serious relationship (“Nice Girls”).

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” said host and executive producer Nikki Glaser. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”

“STXtelevision is thrilled to partner with The CW in giving ‘Fboy Island’ a wonderful new home,” said Jason Goldberg, chief creative officer of STX Digital/New Media Group and Alternative Content. “What’s more, we’ll be expanding the fan-favorite franchise with the launch of the highly anticipated ‘Fgirl Island,’ which will be just as exciting, hilarious and outrageous. To date, ‘Fboy Island’ has original local formats in Sweden, Spain, Holland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, Portugal, and the UK. The best in the Fboy and Fgirl Island universe is yet to come.”

Both shows are produced by STXtelevision. The series is created and executive produced by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) through his TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.

