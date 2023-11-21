Amazon B2G1 Free Sale Includes Hundreds Of Video Games – GameSpot

You can also mix and match with other categories, giving you a chance to pick up books, toys, video games, and other items at a low price.

Amazon is currently running a massive buy two, get one free sale–giving you a chance to score hit games at some of the lowest prices of the year. The event includes categories beyond video games, so you can mix and match a few games with a bunch of different books, toys, office supplies, and more. Heads up: Target is also running a buy two, get one free sale.

Video games are a big part of the sale, with hundreds of different titles included in the catalog. The best way to save is by choosing expensive titles that don’t often go on sale. Also, note that the cheapest of your three items will be the one marked down to $0, so do your best to avoid picking two full-priced items and one that’s already cheap.

Some of the most notable games in the B2G1 sale include Atomic Heart for $60, Dying Light 2 for $60, and Elden Ring for $45. If you haven’t played Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you can check it out now for just $53 (or free, if bundled with two games that are more expensive). It’s without a doubt one of the best games available on PS5, offering stunning graphics, a heartwarming storyline, and fast-paced combat that makes use of dozens of ridiculous weapons.

Plenty of other games are part of the Amazon event, so be sure to check out the full catalog. Once you’ve found your three games, simply add them to your cart and the cheapest title will be discounted–no need to enter a coupon code.

Here’s a look at some of the best games eligible for the B2G1 deal.

