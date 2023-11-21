AT&T is Introducing the New Foldable motorola razr – AT&T Newsroom

DALLAS, October 10, 2023

Get the New Foldable motorola razr for $2/month at AT&T – No Trade-in Required

The new, super stylish motorola razr is available to pre-order on October 12.

Key Takeaways:

What’s the news?

AT&T* is introducing the latest edition of the motorola razr, with a super stylish, pocket-friendly flip design. Available in Sage Green with a vegan leather finish, motorola razr reimagines what a phone can do. Discover new ways to interact, capture, and create. Go all day and night on a single battery charge.1 View notifications on the interactive external display. Then flip it open to reveal an incredibly vivid 6.9" pOLED screen. Embrace the unexpected with the new motorola razr.

We’ve got your back. At AT&T, we make it simple. Everyone gets our best deals on the new motorola razr, whether you’re a new or existing customer, upgrading, or adding a new line – all with your choice of Unlimited Your Way.

Providing You a Better Experience.

Research shows customers expect flexibility, simplicity, expertise, great value – and to feel appreciated. We listened, and that’s why we do things differently:

What about features?

What about business customers?

In addition to the above-mentioned deals, AT&T Business customers can purchase the motorola razr for $199.99 on a two-year service commitment for a limited time.9 Plus, customers who order in Premier can save up to $100 on their new smartphone.10 For more details, visit business.att.com.

What about FirstNet?

Since the motorola razr is FirstNet Ready®, FirstNet subscribers will have truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it and unique benefits like always-on priority and, for first responders, preemption – helping them save lives and protect their communities no matter the emergency.

AT&T Appreciation Offer

Customers can enjoy additional savings with our discount programs. To show our appreciation, military, veterans, teachers, nurses, physicians, physicians assistants and their families get 25% off our best unlimited plans, starting from less than $27/mo. per line when you get 4 lines.11

1 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

2 Limited time. Req’s eligible AT&T unlimited plan and min. $660 on 0% APR 36-mo. agmt. Well-qualified customers. motorola razr for $2/mo. after credits over 36 mos. Other elig. plans avail. based on account type. Credits start w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. No credit for optional $6/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. $35 Activ./Upgrade, taxes & other terms apply.

3 AT&T 5G requires compatible plan. Coverage not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

4 Offers vary by device/model. Restrictions apply.

5 Req’s purchase on the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up and $6/mo add’l charge that is not applicable to monthly installment charge. Restr’s apply.

6 Coverage and data speeds vary.

7 Coverage and data speeds vary by country. International usage should not exceed domestic usage. Coverage and data speed vary. Int’l usage should not exceed domestic.

8 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device.

9 Available to qualified business customers. Wireless service is required and is extra. Up to $50 upgrade fee, early termination fee, other fees, taxes, charges & restr’s.

10 New lines or upgrades. Req’s purchase of a new eligible smartphone (excludes AT&T Certified Restored) w/a new 2-yr svc. commitment on elig. qualified postpaid voice and data plan (minimum $70/mo. for new AT&T Business Unlimited Standard before discounts). Other qual. plans available. Existing customers can add to elig. current plans. Up to $100 discount applied at checkout. Final discounted device price will not be less than $0.99. Visit AT&T Premier at https://www.att.com/premier/for details. Purchase, financing & other limits & restr’s apply.

11 Req’s AT&T Unlimited Starter. Includes 25% wireless disc. Reqs autopay and paperless bill. Taxes and fees extra.

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

