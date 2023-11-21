AT&T Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction from J.D. Power – AT&T Newsroom

DALLAS, October 11, 2023

For the third consecutive year, we have ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Business Wireless Service delivered to large enterprise customers.

Key Takeaways:

What’s the news?

For the third consecutive year, AT&T* ranks number one in customer satisfaction for business wireless service delivered to large enterprise customers, announced today in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study1. This distinction complements our July 2023 ranking with J.D. Power as #1 for customer satisfaction for large enterprise business wireline service.

Why is this important?

Businesses today are mobile-first and looking for reliable, secure wireless connectivity delivered and supported by experts who understand the needs of their business operations. Connectivity enables businesses to work more efficiently and create new opportunities for not only staff, but also for potential and existing customers – whether fiber or 5G, our wireless and wireline networks power business productivity and innovations.

Why AT&T?

When it comes to performance, security, scalability, simplicity and value, AT&T delivers. AT&T has a long history of successfully working with some of the largest multinational corporations to identify new and effective ways to manage their connectivity needs. As technology continues to evolve and adapt to new ways of shaping business operations, AT&T remains at the forefront of developing the way technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to help businesses thrive.

What are people saying?

“Continuing to be recognized for providing top-ranked business wireless service to large enterprises is industry acknowledgement of our commitment to being the best at serving the wireless needs of businesses and organizations around the world,” said Rick Welday, executive vice president and general manager, Enterprise Markets, AT&T. “We are proud to once again receive this honor from J.D. Power and look forward to providing excellent wireless and wireline connectivity for even more businesses in the years ahead.”

1 AT&T received the highest score in the large enterprise segment of the J.D. Power 2021-2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Studies, which measures business customers’ satisfaction with their wireless provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

*About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

