Nothing Phone 2: Release date, price speculation & more – Dexerto

Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch on July 11 globally. We’ve scoured the internet to bring up all the leaks and rumors like possible price, specifications, and more.

Looking for the latest on the Nothing Phone 2? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know. Nothing is a relatively new tech brand with just a bunch of products under its kitty. Aside from a smartphone named the Phone 1, the company has also launched wireless earbuds. Interestingly, all of these products have a common design element – transparency.

Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, ex-co-founder of OnePlus. It is set to release its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, on July 11, a year after the first iteration.

Right now, little is known about the upcoming device. So, we scoured the internet to get the latest leaks and details surrounding this enigmatic new Android phone.

The latest leaks hint that the Nothing Phone 2 might be pricier than the Phone 1. A French publication, Dealabs, has reported that the Phone 2 will be available in two colorways: White and Dark Grey. The device may also be sold in two memory and storage combinations.

As per Dealabs, the retail pricing of the two variants could be as under:

*Approximation based on currency conversion and market conditions.

If this report is indeed accurate, this is a considerable jump from the price of Phone 1, which started at 469 Euros at launch. While the premium chipset is indeed expected to contribute to a higher price tag, at this price point, the Phone 2 will take on the premium phones from Google, Samsung, and Apple.

In his usual self, nothing’s founder Carl Pei was seen reacting to this leak and even tweeted angrily, “Who leaked this? 😡”. However, knowing Pei, there could be a chance that this price could have been leaked deliberately to reduce the surprise element. However, we will wait till the formal announcement.

The Nothing Phone 2 will launch on July 11, 2023. After a host of leaks and rumors, Nothing has finally announced the release date of Nothing Phone on Twitter.

Come to the bright side.

Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.

Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx

The company also teased a new image revealing the slightly altered glyph lights present under the transparent rear panel of the smartphone. Unfortunately, there isn’t much to decode from the latest announcement besides these two details.

The company had previously revealed that the phone could be introduced in the summer of 2023, hinting at a launch window from June to August.

As anticipated earlier, a constant stream of leaks has revealed the potential key specifications of Nothing Phone 2. Weeks ago, the phone’s processor was revealed, and now we know that the Nothing Phone will have an increased focus on recycled and bio-based materials.

The company confirmed that the Phone 2 will have a 4700 mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display. The company also said that despite housing a 200 mAh bigger battery and a 0.15-inch bigger display than the Phone 1, the Phone 2 would have a carbon footprint of 53.45 kg – significantly lesser than its predecessor.

While the larger display is welcome news, the battery is still smaller than most modern smartphones’ 5,000 mAh battery pack. The phone also offers 3 Major OS updates and four years of security patches.

The details about Phone 2’s SoC was revealed by the company itself during this year’s MWC. It was announced that the Phone 2 would ship with a Snapdragon 8 generation chipset.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here’s some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa

Card Pei has now revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Chipset. This new 4nm chipset sits between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Gen 2 and has been manufactured by TSMC.

This new chipset is similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset but has an overclocked performance core and an overclocked GPU. You can still expect flagship-grade performance from this SoC, resulting in improved performance and better overall experience than the Phone 1.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 1, powered by the Snapdragon 7-series SoC was pretty mid-range, and did occasionally feel sluggish. So its successor could do with a much better chipset under the hood. The addition of a flagship chipset could also pave the way for a significant increase in the price of the upcoming phone. However, we will have to wait for more details to drop in.

In another move, Nothing collaborated with tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD, to unveil the design of the Phone 2. In the latest edition of Dope Tech, Brownlee showed off the Phone 2 and spoke about some of the improvements in the Glyph lights interface of the Phone 2.

While the rear panel design of the Phone 2 is almost identical to the Phone 1, it does carry a slightly curved design and an updated LED light design.

Interestingly, Nothing has collaborated with Uber and Zomato, an Indian food delivery platform, to track the food delivery or your cab with LED lights at the back.

Brownlee also gave a sneak peek at the phone’s front panel, and the significant difference here is the position of the selfie camera. The selfie camera on the Phone 2 is located in the center, while it is in the left corner on Phone 1.

The Nothing Phone 2 retains the design of its predecessor. While there could be divided opinions about the company using the old design, Nothing might want to change the design radically for fear of losing the unique design the company is now known for.

Premium.

Phone (2) is coming summer 2023.

Sign-up for updates: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/Nj8YONbYvm

Earlier a teaser shared by the company also corroborated this. While it didn’t show the phone in its full glory, we could see a transparent rear panel with white-colored textured plastic similar to the Phone 1, with those iconic “Glyph” LEDs visible.

The phone could run on Android 14 out of the box and be one of the first few phones to run the latest version of Google’s mobile OS. However, it might ship with Android 13 at launch and offer an update shortly afterward.

While both phones are yet to launch, the Nothing Phone 2 and Google Pixel 7a are expected to take on each other on various fronts. The Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone 2 are expected to be priced aggressively and might also have a similar price point.

While the Pixel 7a is expected to come with a potent camera setup, looking at what Nothing was finally able to achieve with the software optimization on the Phone 1, we can expect the Phone 2 to offer more than adequate performance.

Both phones are expected to offer a clean Android experience. The Pixel phones have the cleanest Android skin of all smartphones, while the Nothing phone will ship with Nothing OS without bloatware but with minimal customizations to use various features on the phone.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be more powerful than the first-generation phone – though this could directly impact the overall cost of the phone.

Another aspect that the Phone 2 might outshine the original Phone 1 is its camera. We hope that the Phone 2 offers a massive upgrade in the camera department. We may potentially see a triple camera setup on the Nothing Phone 2, though nothing is set in stone quite yet.

The Phone 1 had a dual-camera setup at the back, and the camera performance at the launch was inconsistent. The same could be said about the overall battery life. However, the phone became better with each software update it received.

We also expect that Nothing will revamp its flashy LED lights, and offer more features surrounding one of the most-talked-about features on the handset.

We’re also hoping that the Nothing Phone 2 will launch with a smoother experience across the board, as the Phone 1 was plagued with various problems at launch. These were eventually ironed out, but we’re hoping that the company can do one better with this sophomore attempt.

The Nothing Phone 2 could retail in select territories via Nothing’s official website and Amazon. We will have to wait for the official announcement for official availability details.

