Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with 72 CubeSats, microsatellites, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles on the Transporter 8 rideshare mission. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.
© 1999-2023 Spaceflight Now Inc
Home Latest News Live coverage: SpaceX's Transporter 8 rideshare mission lifts off … – Spaceflight...
Live coverage: SpaceX's Transporter 8 rideshare mission lifts off … – Spaceflight Now
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with 72 CubeSats, microsatellites, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles on the Transporter 8 rideshare mission. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.