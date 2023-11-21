Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Streaming Release Date Rumors – ComingSoon.net

By Paul Tamburro

Guardians of the Galaxy 3‘s Disney Plus and streaming release date is highly anticipated by Marvel fans, as the final entry in James Gunn’s superhero trilogy has been a big hit at theaters. So when is it expected that viewers will be able to watch it at home?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is expected to release on Disney Plus in August 2023.

Many blockbuster Disney films have a theatrical exclusivity window before they make their way to Disney Plus. GotG 3 is no different, and this window can be short (45 days) or lengthy (90 days) depending on the film’s success at the box office. Considering Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was a hit at the box office, we can expect it will take longer to make its way to Disney Plus.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could be available to stream on Disney Plus on August 2, 2023, at 3 a.m. E.T. / 12 a.m. P.T. / 8 a.m. B.S.T.

While this date hasn’t been confirmed, this is the first Wednesday in August, with new Disney Plus movies and TV series typically debuting on the streaming service on Wednesdays.

Disney has yet to officially confirm when GotG 3 will make its way to Disney Plus, but these are reasonable estimations based on previous Marvel releases and the service’s typical release schedule.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s official synopsis reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

