GTA 6 announcement trailer leak hints at 2024 release date – GAMINGbible

Published 14:52 , 25 July 2023 BST



| Last updated 14:52 , 25 July 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Where in the world is GTA VI? That’s the question that gamers everywhere have been asking since February 2022, when Rockstar Games officially confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in active development.

Since then, we’ve found out a lot more about GTA VI than Rockstar Games really intended for us to. Notably, last September, an enormous leak surfaced online which contained loads of early gameplay footage and seemingly confirmed both the protagonists and setting of the game. Rockstar confirmed that this leak was real, and that it was the result of a network intrusion, but we’re still yet to see an official trailer or release date. For that matter, we don’t actually know if the next game will be called GTA VI – we’ve not been given its title yet.

Take a look at what GTA VI might look like with this brilliant GTA V Vice City mod.

From the moment it was announced, the internet has been full of people claiming when GTA VI will be released, and as Inverse reports, this latest supposed leak is no different. According to Twitter user @Budzcario, we may see the first trailer for the game later this year. They wrote: “GTA VI is coming next year and Rockstar is looking to post a reveal trailer around November or December, possibly during this year’s Game Awards.”

GTA 6 is coming next year and Rockstar is looking to post a reveal trailer around November or December, possibly during this year’s Game Awards

It should go without saying, but do take this information with a pinch of salt. Earlier this year, another leaker suggested that GTA VI would be revealed properly before 17 May, to tie into Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2023 earnings conference call. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Additionally, in the same Twitter thread, @Budzcario seemingly backtracked, and alleged: “GTA VI is two years away (2025 is the targeted launch).” The lack of consistency here doesn’t really suggest great things about the reliability of the leak, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

