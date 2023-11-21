Grand Theft Auto 6's Leaks Are Nearly One Year Old, Despite No … – GameRant

A fair amount of time has passed since Grand Theft Auto 6’s high-profile leaks, yet very little official news has released in the time since then.

Grand Theft Auto 6's high-profile leaks occurred in September 2022 and marked some of the most damaging and extensive leaks that the gaming industry has ever seen. These leaks revealed a lot of information about the massively anticipated title clearly well-before Rockstar was hoping to, with many believing it would bring about drastic changes to Rockstar's pre-release roadmap for the game.

However, with almost a year having passed since Grand Theft Auto 6's leaks, fans are essentially none the wiser in terms of official information coming from Rockstar. With how much attention the leaks garnered around the time they happened, Rockstar's continued silence is an interesting approach, to say the least.

With Grand Theft Auto 5 nearing a decade since its original release, the anticipation and demand for a fresh franchise installment is palpable. GTA 6 is arguably one of the most anticipated titles in video game history, even with close to no official information being released by Rockstar. This obscurity behind the details of Grand Theft Auto 6 played directly into the hands of the extensive leaks the game was subjected to last year. These leaks shook the industry as a whole, revealing loads of top-secret and highly important core details for GTA 6.

The main takeaways from these leaks saw a rumored confirmation that GTA 6 would return to Vice City, as well as a male and female protagonist duo for the campaign. With the gameplay footage within these leaks being of very early development builds, Rockstar additionally had to deal with unfounded criticisms of the game's quality. While these leaks were of course very damaging to Rockstar, they undoubtedly created a heightened level of hype for GTA 6, as well as an outpouring of support for the game's lengthy development process.

Rockstar has been uncharacteristically quiet regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, even within its official announcement. The only real official communication fans have received from Rockstar is via Twitter, where the game was quietly confirmed to be in development, and later when Rockstar officially responded to the 2022 leaks.

This ethos by Rockstar has extended to the post-leak era, with the company being essentially silent in terms of GTA 6 updates. This is quite interesting when considering how damaging the leaks reportedly were, with many assuming that Rockstar would ramp up transparency with the title in response to the information that the leaks revealed.

It is worth considering the huge amount of in-house damage control that these leaks would have necessitated, potentially inflicting some big setbacks for GTA 6's development. Rockstar may even be in the process of tweaking some of the aspects of GTA 6 that were leaked to keep a more comprehensive element of surprise, which would put fan communication down in the company's priorities.

With many believing that Grand Theft Auto 6 will release around 2024 or 2025, there is still plenty of time for Rockstar to begin ramping up its communication with its community. It is a shame that fans will never be able to experience Rockstar's originally intended pre-release roadmap for GTA 6, yet the company will surely pivot and adapt around the leaks at its own pace in the near future. It remains that the GTA 6 leaks were some of the most hard-hitting and comprehensive leaks in history, yet even this was not enough to rush Rockstar into premature confirmations of the game's most pertinent details.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development.

