Rockstar Acquires GTA Role-Playing Community As GTA 6 … – GameSpot

The developer will be partnering with Cfx.re to improve the GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 RP communities.

By on August 11, 2023 at 8:27AM PDT

Rockstar Games has announced that it has acquired FiveM and RedM, the popular role-playing communities dedicated to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The developer shared the news today on its website, stating that both communities are now part of Rockstar Games. “Over the past few years, we’ve watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers,” the announcement reads.

“As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community.”

Rockstar will be partnering with Cfx.re–the team behind FiveM and RedM–and will help find new ways to support the communities and improve the services used. Cfx.re also shared their own statement in a forum post, saying that it’s a “huge step forward in the growth of the community.”

“While our day-to-day operations won’t have any noticeable changes, with Rockstar’s support, we are going to continue to improve our platform and we are truly excited for what this means for our users, community, and creators,” Cfx.re said.

Additionally, the team asked that since it’s now working in partnership with Rockstar, it won’t be answering questions about new projects in the works at the studio, adding, “So please, do not ask us about the next GTA!”

Rockstar has previously shared that Grand Theft Auto 6 is “well underway” and is in active development. Take-Two’s recent earnings report mentioned the same thing, but CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that the company will be releasing something major in the 2025 fiscal year. It’s unclear if this game will be GTA 6, but it’s likely.

