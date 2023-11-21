ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Tool to Tell When Text Is AI-Written Detects … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Bloomberg Markets Asia. Live from Hong Kong, bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news information as it happens.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Emily Chang brings us into the world of transformative technology that’s reimagining the way we see the world. We’ll hear from founders, researchers and scientists on technological innovations that aim to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges in the hopes of building a better future.
Top Japan Bank Builds Startup Fund as Policy Push Lures Lenders
BOJ Pulls Back From Risk Asset Buying in Sign of Normalization
Singapore’s GDP Expansion Beats, Sees 2024 Growth of 1%-3%
Canada to Run Deeper Deficits as Trudeau Tackles Housing
Here Are the Key Takeaways From Canada’s Budget Update
Pakistan Court Declares Imran Khan’s Trial in Leak Case Is Illegal
Nordstrom Sales Miss in Sign of Challenges Ahead of Black Friday, Holidays
Eric Schmidt’s Think Tank Urges Moonshot Chase to Keep US Ahead
OpenAI Encourages Staff to Focus on Work Despite Boardroom Chaos
Hulu for $1, Max for $3: Streaming Services Slash Prices This Black Friday
Microsoft Is Discussing Governance Changes It Wants From OpenAI
Everything You Need to Know About the Fight for the Future of OpenAI
Milei Says Argentina Heading for ‘Shock’ Fiscal Therapy in 2024
Israel Approves Hostage Deal and Pause in War With Hamas
Tiger Global’s Scott Shleifer Steps Down as Head of Private Investing
A 92-Year-Old Property Mogul Nabs $5.5 Billion on Bet From the 1980s
Review: Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' leaves many notes of Bernstein unplayed
Jets' Aaron Rodgers still aiming to return to practice around his 40th birthday next month
American Cricket’s (World) Cup Runneth Over
Trump Leads the Polls. It Means Absolutely Nothing.
Asia’s Muslims Grow Weary of the West’s Double Standards
X Scrambles to Minimize Damage From Antisemitic Posts
Guatemalan Town Invests Remittance Dollars to Deter Migration
More Americans on Ozempic Means Smaller Plates at Thanksgiving
NYC Comptroller Urges Tesla Board to Hold Musk Accountable
FDIC Taps Two Directors to Lead Panel Overseeing Culture Review
Investors With $11 Trillion Back Plan to Reform Mining Industry
The UK Banned a Toyota Truck Ad for Promoting Off-Road Driving
No, Really. Building More Housing Can Combat Rising Rents
The New Jersey Mayor With a Plan to End Traffic Deaths
How Mansion Blocks Filled London With Stacks of Flats
Richard Teng Succeeds Zhao as Binance Crypto Exchange’s CEO
Binance Was Used to Funnel Money to Hamas, Other Militant Groups
Binance Sees Outflows With BNB, Altcoins Down After Plea Deal
OpenAI, which released the viral ChatGPT chatbot last year, unveiled a tool that’s intended to help show if text has been authored by an artificial intelligence program and passed off as human.
The tool will flag content written by OpenAI’s products as well as other AI authoring software. However, the company said “it still has a number of limitations — so it should be used as a complement to other methods of determining the source of text instead of being the primary decision-making tool.”
