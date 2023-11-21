The first trailer for Apple's sci-fi film Fingernails shows a … – The Verge

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Just yesterday, I included Fingernails in a list of movies from the Toronto International Film Festival that would be streaming very soon. And now, we have our very first trailer for the sci-fi romcom, which is coming to Apple TV Plus.

Directed by Christos Nikou, Fingernails is set in a sort of retrofuturistic world where scientists have developed a test that can prove that two people are (or aren’t) in love. It then uses this oddball premise to set up a love triangle between its trio of stars — Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White — as they attempt to navigate a world where a machine can determine whether a relationship lives or dies. It’s a quiet, dark comedy with a touch of body horror — the test itself involves yanking off a fingernail from each person.

We’ll have a full review of Fingernails very soon; in the meantime, you can check out this trailer ahead of its streaming premiere on November 3rd.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source