Google Pixel Watch 2 tipped to get these features. Check details here | Mint – Mint

The anticipated release of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is likely to take place soon. According to a recent report, the forthcoming Pixel Watch’s successor is expected to receive notable improvements, particularly in the areas of the SoC and battery.

Based on a report from Android Authority, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is anticipated to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC instead of the Exynos 9110 chipset used in the first-generation model. It is likely to come with a Snapdragon W5 chip built on Samsung’s 4nm process. Moreover, the Snapdragon W5 supports new low-power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernation, which should lead to an enhanced battery life for the Pixel Watch 2, as per the report.

The inclusion of ultrawide-band (UWB) technology is anticipated in the Pixel Watch 2, adding to the array of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC, adds the report. UWB facilitates data transmission over short distances through pulse-based radio waves, enabling device localization.

Google is also reportedly enhancing its Find My Device network, functioning similarly to Apple’s AirTag. This feature could serve as a Digital Car Key or offer media playback as an alternative to a Pixel tablet or a Google Nest device, according to the report.

As per the report, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to feature a modest four percent improvement over its predecessor, with a slightly larger 306mAh battery compared to the 294mAh battery in the Pixel Watch 2022 model, which promises up to 24 hours of battery life. The upcoming smart wearable is also anticipated to run on Wear OS 4 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Furthermore, it is expected that the Pixel Watch 2 is set to be developed under the codenames ‘Eos’ and ‘Aurora,’ likely corresponding to the LTE and exclusively Wi-Fi versions, adds the report. The forthcoming model is anticipated to retain a 1.2-inch round OLED display with a resolution of 384 x 384 pixels, featuring relatively thick bezels. However, there is speculation that the company might replace the BOE panel from the original Pixel Watch with screens sourced from Samsung Display.



Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source