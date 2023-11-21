The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In July 2023 (Updated) – Forbes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Adam Driver attends “The Dead Don’t Die” New York Premiere at Museum … [+] of Modern Art on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As July 2023 glides into its final phase, Netflix’s NFLX cinematic repertoire continues to evolve with a diverse range of compelling films making their debut on the platform. This week, I bring you an update to our ongoing list of the month’s best movie additions, capturing everything from new blockbuster entries to indie gems that you may not have discovered otherwise.

Below, I’ve chosen what I believe to the ten absolute best movies added to Netflix so far in July. Each of these films tells a story that broadens our perspectives, stirs emotions, or provides an escape from the everyday. At the bottom of this article, you can find a full list of every single new movie that’s been added to the streaming service this month.

In 65, a catastrophic crash propels pilot Mills (Adam Driver) and fellow survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) into a race against time…65 million years in the past. Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, this film is a high-octane, edge-of-your-seat thriller that pries open the jaws of the prehistoric world. With the threat of extinction looming large, every step towards rescue is a pulse-pounding encounter with ancient Earth’s dangerous dwellers.

Seasons is a charming Filipino rom-com directed by Easy Ferrer that delicately dances with the genre’s predictability. Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino shine as best friends, brave enough to venture into the tumultuous world of love again. Even as their tale spirals into something more, Seasons holds firm to the romantic comedy traditions, creating a comforting cinematic experience packed with heartwarming moments and unexpected connections.

In Bird Box Barcelona, David and Àlex Pastor steer audiences into a world of haunting desolation. When a calamitous force eradicates the population, survivors Sebastián and his daughter, Anna, embark on a harrowing journey through the barren streets of Barcelona. Starring Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas, Patrick Criado, and Diego Calva, the film is a gripping saga of survival against unseen terrors and hidden threats, guaranteed to hold you in its eerie grasp from start to finish.

The enigmatic saga of Joe Arroyo, arguably Colombia’s most revered salsa maestro, is laid bare in Rebelión. Directed by José Luis Rugeles and starring Jhon Narváez, this biopic invites audiences to venture into the tight, suffocating corners of Joe’s life. His struggles and triumphs dance across the screen, as resonant as the unforgettable tunes he crafted. Experience the intensity of his world, as a man whose celestial voice and unparalleled musical genius could not be tamed by mere stage boundaries.

An eerie blend of science fiction and mystery, They Cloned Tyrone is a compelling journey into a government conspiracy. Juel Taylor directs Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris, who portray an unlikely trio thrown onto the trail of an ominous plot following the inexplicable resurrection of a local drug dealer. It’s a gripping narrative that combines suspense and social commentary in a tightly woven tapestry of intrigue and revelation.

In The Out-Laws, Owen Browning (Adam DeVine), an upstanding bank manager on the brink of matrimonial bliss, becomes entangled in a wild predicament. Directed by Tyler Spindel and co-starring Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan, the film spins a comedic web as Owen suspects his soon-to-be in-laws are the notorious Ghost Bandits who’ve robbed his bank. As his wedding week turns topsy-turvy, prepare for a humorous unraveling of truth, misinterpretations, and love in the most unexpected places.

Marking the 40th anniversary of Wham’s debut album Fantastic, WHAM! is a riveting documentary film directed by Chris Smith. It nostalgically navigates the shared journey of pop sensations George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, from their early friendship in the 70s to their iconic status in the 80s. Dive into a whirlpool of archival interviews and footage, and relive the exhilarating journey of this legendary English pop duo.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is a riveting documentary led by Max Salomon, where the scorching sands of Saqqara become a historical battlefield. Doctors Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri dive deep into the mysteries of a forgotten pyramid and an ancient necropolis, with every discovery unearthing an intriguing piece of the past. Part of an ongoing series, the film elegantly combines archeology and storytelling, taking viewers on a journey across time and treasures.

Jordan Ross’s The Tutor is a compelling thriller that explores the simmering tensions within a mansion’s walls. Garrett Hedlund plays a tutor, entangled in a precarious game of secrets and obsession with his enigmatic student, portrayed by Noah Schnapp. As the layers peel back, viewers will find themselves held captive by a narrative that spirals into the tutor’s darkest secrets, ensuring a riveting ride right up to the last frame.

In Vivarium, director Lorcan Finnegan creates a meticulously crafted nightmare, drawing you into an unsettling world of suburban conformity. Starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots as a young couple searching for the perfect home, the pair find themselves trapped in a labyrinthine neighborhood of identical houses. As the surrealism intensifies, each turn in the narrative amplifies the sense of dread and uncovers layers of chilling intrigue. This thought-provoking thriller invites you to journey alongside the bewildered duo as they navigate a terrifying maze of suburban sameness, their quest for escape unraveling into a haunting exploration of the human condition.

