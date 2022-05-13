iPhone 13: Buy now or wait? – Macworld

One of the most common questions we get is: Is this a good time to buy an iPhone? If you need a new phone right now, then go ahead, we’re sure you’ll be happy with your purchase. If you don’t, there’s an easy rule: Apple typically releases new iPhones in September, so don’t buy a new iPhone shortly before that.

2021 was no exception—Apple put the iPhone 13 series up for sale on September 24. So, we know what you’re thinking: Is this a good time to buy an iPhone, or can I do better if I wait?

Released: September 2021

The iPhone 13 comes in four varieties, just like the iPhone 12 did last year: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. They all include a new more powerful A15 processor, brighter displays, and improved camera hardware and software. The iPhone 14 Pro models go a step further with all-new camera sensors, including an ultra-wide camera that takes stunning up-close macro shots and a new 3x telephoto lens.

The Pro models also feature a 120Hz ProMotion display and a different version of the A15 processor with five GPU cores instead of four. They’re a significant leap over the non-Pro models, but also a bit more expensive ($729 and $829 vs $999 and $1,099).

The iPhone 13 isn’t going to get any cheaper anytime soon. It’s the most current model, and the new model is half a year away. In other words, it’s the best iPhone (especially the iPhone 13 Pro) and won’t hit the discount pile soon.

If you want the best iPhone, there isn’t a reason to wait. If you have an iPhone 12, however, there may be little reason to upgrade. At least, not enough to be worth the high price. That’s especially true if you’re going from the iPhone 12 (non-Pro) to the iPhone 13 (non-Pro). Just hold off for a year until the iPhone 14 is released. Your wallet will thank you.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are in another league, with ProMotion, even longer battery life, a faster GPU, and a way better camera system than the iPhone 13. If you want the best, this is it. And even if you don’t, we recommend considering it—it’s that good.

The iPhone 13 is a fairly modest leap over the iPhone 12–for most everyday users the biggest change is improved battery life. We compare them both here and conclude that, for many users, you might as well get the iPhone 12 and save yourself $100. You’ll be happy with the iPhone 13, but you might be just as happy with the iPhone 12 for less.

Whichever model you desire–iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 13 Pro–you’re not likely to find significant savings if you wait.

