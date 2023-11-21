Prime Video releases first-look images from season two of 'The … – About Amazon.co.uk

Great news for fans of The Wheel of Time! The hit Prime Video fantasy series will return on 1 September.

Based on the best-selling series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is set in a vast fantasy world where only a select group of women known as Aes Sedai can use magic. The first season follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she embarks on a perilous journey with five friends from the Two Rivers – Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins) and Matrim Cauthon (Dónal Finn). One of the five friends is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will determine the fate of humanity and decide whether to save it or destroy it.

Season one ended with Rand al’Thor discovering he was the Dragon Reborn, destroying the Dark One and it appeared that all evil had been eliminated from the world.

In season two, the young friends from the Two Rivers are faced with both new and old threats as they are scattered across the world. Moiraine who once guided them is powerless to help, leaving them to seek out alternative sources of strength. They may look to each other, within themselves, or either the Light or the Dark.

Looking forward to the premiere on 1 September? Check out the first-look images from The Wheel of Time season two.

Whether you want to watch or rewatch the first season – or you’re eagerly anticipating the season two premiere on 1 September – here’s how to stream the series.

You can watch the first season of the popular fantasy series for free on Amazon Freevee for one month starting 14 July.

The Wheel of Time is also available to watch on Prime Video as part of your Prime membership. Prime Video is included with a Prime Membership which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually.

Only interested in Prime Video? You can sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you’ll have access to The Wheel of Time, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphones, select tablets, game consoles or smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?



While you wait for the second season of The Wheel of Time, there are plenty of other great fantasy series and movies to enjoy, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Carnival Row, Good Omens, Preacher, and American Gods.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing with the Prime Video app or on the web ensuring that there’s a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and enjoy.

But remember to mark your calendars for the big day: The Wheel of Time season two is premiering on 1 September.

