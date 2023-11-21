PancakeSwap and Cardano Show Bullish Signs While Community is Convinced with Pomerdoge | Mint – Mint

Amid the current market situation, experts and investors are betting big on Pomerdoge. According to experts, this new project’s value can explode by 40x in 2023. Projects like PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Cardano (ADA) have also tried to rebound in recent weeks.

The daily volume dominance of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has stayed above 90%.

The TVL of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 199% in the first half of this year.

A Pomerdoge token is currently available at $0.008.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Sees Increase In Trading Volume

Since its recent launches on zkEVM and zkSync Era, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has witnessed an expansion in its ecosystem. Notably, the trading volume of PancakeSwap (CAKE) V3 on zkEVM has reached the $10 million mark. Besides, experts believe that PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) recent launch on Arbitrum One can further support the growth rate of the DEX.

The latest on-chain data has revealed that PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) daily volume dominance has consistently stayed above the mark of 90%. However, the price movement of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been downward for the past many weeks.

The market value of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has dipped by around 2% in the last month. As a result, the current trading price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has plunged to $1.47.

Cardano (ADA) Gains With The Launch Of DJED And iUSD

The launch of DJED and iUSD stablecoins has given a big push to the total value locked (TVL) of the Cardano (ADA) network. Interestingly, the TVL of Cardano (ADA) has grown by 199% in the first half of 2023. Moreover, Cardano’s (ADA) TVL has recently reached a 12-month high.

As per analysts, incentives around the two stablecoins have encouraged the use of Cardano (ADA) as collateral. The development activity of the Cardano (ADA) network has also surged in the past 30 days. Subsequently, the price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 2% in the past month. Currently, the trading price of Cardano (ADA) is hovering at $0.29.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Leads Market Bulls

The market size of the global play-to-earn (P2E) NFT games industry is likely to reach $8,857 million by 2028. Hence, it is right to say that the blockchain gaming industry is expanding. Pomerdoge has unveiled a new P2E meme coin that aims to make the industry more attractive and profitable.

Pomerdoge has revealed that it will launch a new P2E game, Pomergame, in the upcoming weeks. The game will allow people to build characters, and create custom items to upgrade their avatars. Once players have a gold-status Pomer, they will become eligible to sell, buy, or trade their in-game assets with members of the community. To ease trading activities, Pomedoge has unveiled Pomerplace. It will function as a battle arena as well as a marketplace where players will compete against each other to earn rewards and money.

Pomerdoge will also roll out 7,777 unique NFTs. Owners of these NFTs will receive multiple benefits. However, the list of benefits will be available near the launch date of the project. Pomerdoge’s token smart contract has been audited by Cyber Scope and Solid Proof.

The ongoing presale phase of Pomerdoge is advancing through stage 1. It has raked in more than $690,000 to date. Since its market demand is high, the price of a POMD token has increased from $0.007 to $0.008 within days. However, its market value can soar by 17x during the presale round. Post-presale, the tokens will hit the Uniswap exchange.

