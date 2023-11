New GTA 6 leak reveals FULL Vice City map and top-secret gameplay… – The Sun

GRAND Theft Auto fans may have just got their first look at the next instalment of the hugely popular gaming franchise.

Shaky footage leaked online purports to show Grand Theft Auto 6's in-game menu map, complete with menu locations and more.

The 15-second clip appears to be a recoding of a television screen in a dark room playing what could be an early version of the unreleased game.

And it looks as though it confirms rumours of a return to Vice City, the fictionalised version of Miami that has appeared in previous games.

Part of the map showcases the sprawling virtual metropolis and numerous activities and shops available to the player with in-game markers

Activities on map include basketball, bowling, a fishing tournament, sea and street races, movie theatres, and strip clubs.

Shops and services suggest there will be plenty of character customisation on offer via barber shops, gyms, and plastic surgeons.

The video was posted earlier this week to GTA Forums, a massive fan forum dedicated to the gaming franchise from US developer Rockstar.

It was later deleted, but has since been reuploaded on social media.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the rumoured latest entry to the hugely popular GTA franchise developed by US gaming giant Rockstar.

Like its predecessors, the game will almost certainly see players act out their criminal fantasies as a member of the murky underworld of a US city.

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA:V) came out eight years ago, so gamers are desperate for a new entry to the series.

But Rockstar is playing its cards close to its chest, keeping details of the yet-to-be-announced title a secret.

While the leaked map may look like the real-deal, it appears it's a fake made using a modified version of GTA:V and some slick video editing.

According to AutoEvolution: "It’s pretty clear that whoever posted this online tried to make the leak look as legit as possible with all the shakes and blurry parts, but on the other hand, it all seems to be just an edited or chopped up map based on the current version in GTA V.

"The icons are likely fake too, and the video transitions appear to be made in some sort of editing software rather than come from Rockstar.

"So no, this isn’t the real GTA 6 map, and more importantly, you really shouldn’t expect such a leak to happen anytime soon."

While Rockstar hasn't said a word about its new crime simulator, fans are feeding off of scraps of information leaked online.

According to leaker Tom Henderson – as well as various other rumours – GTA 6 will take place in Vice City.

The original GTA Vice City game came out in 2002, but was set in 1986.

However the new version of Vice City is expected to be modern, to make content additions easier to manage.

He also claimed that we may not see GTA VI "until 2024-2025."

The leaker also said that the next GTA “is going to release solely on current-gen consoles and PC.”

“It is not going to release on past-generation consoles,” he added.

Sadly, it’s impossible to say if Henderson’s claims are true.

We won’t know anything until Rockstar officially unveils the new game.

Last year, alleged details about GTA 6 surfaced online.

A purported former employee of Rockstar leaked apparent info about the game, including the names of the main characters.

Here’s the full list…

Main series:

Expansion packs:

Handheld games:

In it, the anonymous poster claimed the hotly-anticipated game's map will mirror the one in GTA San Andreas, with three cities and one smaller town.

However, it will apparently be larger than the maps of both GTA:V and Rockstar cowboy shooter Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) combined.

Players will follow four main characters through the game's story mode, the poster said.

They include a driver called Walther Wallace, a man named Thomas Branigan with a smuggling plane called "the Raven" and a drug dealer named Marcus Burke.

An unnamed former Israeli IDF agenct was also mentioned in the post.

Missions in the game allegedly won't be as linear as in GTA:V or RDR2.

Gun mechanics and the the hand-to-hand combat system will be more like RDR2's, the poster claimed.

Apparently, the game will be set in the 1980s but will later jump to modern times – an unusual narrative choice for the franchise.

According to a lengthy post on Reddit the new game is code-named Project Americas, and has been in development in some form since 2012, a year before GTA:V launched.

It's been on-and-off since then, the post says, first picking up properly in 2015 before being put on ice while all of Rockstar's global studios focused on the final details of Red Dead Redemption 2.

