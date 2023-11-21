Nike and Cognizant expand their relationship into technology – Technology Magazine

Cognizant has announced a new agreement to both transform and support the global technology operations of Nike. Building on the two companies’ 14-year collaboration, this new agreement will consolidate several of Nike’s IT support functions, with Cognizant serving Nike across 230+ locations in more than 40 countries.

The company will further support Nike customers, partners, as well as its 70,000 employees through three key areas of technology operations: Multilingual IT Customer Service, Deskside and Dispatch Depot, as well as Application and Infrastructure Support.

Cognizant provides IT consulting and outsourcing services for industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment. It aims to help its clients to modernise technology and reimagine a wide range of processes. In its partnership with Nike, Cognizant will use hyper-automation, AI and process re-engineering in Nike’s technology operations.

Sushant Warikoo, the Head of Cognizant’s Retail Industry Business Unit, stated: “We are excited to help drive exceptional customer, employee, and partner experiences at Nike by leveraging hyper-automation, AI, and process re-engineering.

“By bridging our retail industry and technology expertise together with our 14-year knowledge of Nike’s business, we are able to equip them with the advanced IT capabilities required to support their global growth and ensure seamless technology experiences for all.”

As part of a new five-year agreement, Cognizant will assist Nike’s customers as well as employees with their technical support needs. The company will offer onsite and remote support worldwide for resolving hardware issues for employees, from laptops to work phones. Additionally, Cognizant will provide both engineering and backend solutions for Nike’s enterprise-wide applications, which includes mobile apps, computer software, and Nike.com.

Cognizant is also expected to deliver several key capabilities for Nike over the next five years, including new self-service capabilities, improved service productivity, and significant cost savings.

This continued company collaboration is anticipated to further Nike’s digital transformation momentum, which has been driven by a continued investment in accelerating product innovation, unmatched brand distinction, and connections with global Nike consumers.

Capgemini Research Institute report finds 91% of banks and insurers have initiated their cloud journey, yet many are unable to realise full business value…

OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says…

PwC Global Risk Survey finds cyber and digital technology risks are key concerns for businesses and risk leaders, even as 60% see gen AI as an opportunity…

Technology Magazine is the ‘Digital Community’ for the global technology industry. Technology Magazine covers the '7 Pillars of Digital Journey' – Digital Transformation, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital Ecosystems, Strategic Alliances, Data & Data Analytics and AI – connecting the world’s largest community of enterprise IT and technology executives. Technology Magazine focuses on technology news, key technology interviews, technology videos, the 'Technology Podcast' series along with an ever-expanding range of focused technology white papers and webinars.

source