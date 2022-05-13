Dangbei Mars Pro Review: An affordable, bright, 4K laser projector | The Magazineplus – The Magazine Plus

Many people want to buy a 4k projector, but since there are so many projectors on the market and the price is not cheap, you need to know enough about the projector before buying.This article will introduce Dangbei Mars Pro 4k projector for you.

More on The Magazine Plus:

(The Magazine Plus Editorial):- New York City, New York May 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – Near cinema-quality best home theater projectors are not as expensive as they used to be, so you don’t need a huge budget to turn your living room into a movie theater. This article will introduce a high-quality 4k laser projector for you.



Design

The Dangbei Mars Pro projector is mainly composed of a glass IML floating panel and a metal frame, and the main color of the whole projector is black. There is a gold 4K and Dangbei logo on the front’s top right and bottom right, bringing a touch of premium detailing to the entire black main panel.

The projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market.

The top of the Dangbei Mars Pro projector is a 2.5D nano-coated glass panel. There is only a touch button on it to turn it on and off, and the mirror surface brings a different brilliance.

The back of the Dangbei Mars Pro projector has a row of interfaces, with two USB and HDMI interfaces, one of which HDMI also supports eARC, and the latency is as low as 20ms when connecting game devices. In addition, it is also equipped with 3.5mm audio, network cable, SPDIF, and a power interface.

It is worth mentioning that the remote control of the Dangbei Mars Pro projector has a very special design, you will enter the mouse mode after a long press, no need to press the button frequently, you just need to move gently to control the projector interface freely.



Features

Dangbei Mars Pro projector uses an ALPD laser light source, supports 4K native resolution, and has a brightness of up to 3200ANSI lumens. With HDR10 dynamic decoding technology, it can restore the real effect of the film to the greatest extent. It is certified by TÜV Rheinland and the US FDA and uses diffuse imaging technology. With these powerful technical supports, this projector will not only provide you with a quality and clear picture but also protect your eyesight so that you can enjoy a wonderful movie night with Dangbei Mars Pro with your whole body and mind.

Dangbei Mars Pro upgrades the configuration to provide users with a large RAM 4GB+ ROM 128GB. This allows users to download various files and applications without worrying about slowing down the system, satisfying more of their needs. It supports auto-focus and auto-keystone correction, allowing users to easily adjust to the perfect screen size. The Dangbei Mars Pro has auto-obstacle avoidance technology, which can identify obstacles to the screen and achieve the best-positioned screen.



Price

The Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser projector is priced at $1599 and is currently only available in the United States and Canada. It is one of the top projectors in its category in terms of cost-effectiveness.



Conclusion

If you want a projector that can create the perfect home theater for you, then the Dangbei Mars Pro is a great choice, and it’s a great deal for a 3200 ANSI lumens native 4K projector for $1599.

Media Contact

Edwina

[email protected]

https://mall.dangbei.com

https://mall.dangbei.com

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.









Merry Chrristmas images 2020



Merry Chrristmas images 2020





source