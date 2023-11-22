Why Hasn’t XRP’s Price Reached $1 Despite SEC Victory? John Deaton Opines – CryptoPotato

This is why Ripple’s price didn’t reach $1 yet, according to John Deaton.

On August 8, prominent lawyer and cryptocurrency enthusiast John Deaton took to Twitter to share his insights on the surprising corollary between regulatory clarity for XRP and ETH’s stagnant performance despite PayPal’s recent stablecoin announcement.

If I had told you #XRP would get regulatory clarity but not hit $1, many wouldn’t have believed it. Likewise, if I had told you PayPal would issue a stable coin on Ethereum but #ETH wouldn’t increase at all, many wouldn’t have believed it. Like it or not, #Bitcoin drives this…

— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 8, 2023



