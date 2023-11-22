Disney Plus Schedule September 18-24: New TV Shows & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

Disney Plus‘s new TV and movie releases for September 18-24 include the sixth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka and the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion.

Starting on September 19, viewers can catch the sixth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. This live-action miniseries set in the world of Star Wars revolves around Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, who tries to investigate a new looming threat that is causing trouble for the galaxy. The sixth episode of Ahsoka will continue from where the fifth episode left off and will see Ahsoka and Huyang go on a search for Sabine Wren after she was taken prisoner by Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson in the lead role of Ahsoka Tano. Dawson is joined by a supporting cast that includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Tennant, Dianna Lee Inosanto, Genevieve O’Reilly, Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno. Hayden Christensen also makes a special appearance in the series, reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars prequel trilogy and 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Then on September 20, 2023, viewers can catch a new episode of Marvel Studios’ Assembled docuseries, “The Making of Secret Invasion”. This episode will delve into the behind-the-scenes production of Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion miniseries and explore everything that went into making the espionage thriller, from set design and costume to production design and story development. This docu-series will also include interviews from the cast and crew who will detail their experience making the show and what it was like working with one another while doing so.

Other Disney Plus releases scheduled to take place from September 18-24 include 4 episodes of The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 and 5 episodes of PJ Masks: Power Heroes Season 1.

Below are all the new TV shows and movies being added to September 18-24.

