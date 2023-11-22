TMS Network (TMSN) Bulldozes Its Way Through Avalanche (AVAX … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Find out The Collaboration between OKB, Uniswap, and Euler Network in The Blockchain World
Crypto Community & Over 150% ROIs: The Key to Floki, Dogecoin & Slayboy Token’s Roaring Successes
The DeFi Showdown: GameStop Memes vs. Avalanche and Ethereum in the Crypto Arena
Business Analyst vs Data Scientist: A Career Guide for 2024
40-under-40-innovators-of-2023
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
TMS Network (TMSN) has taken the crypto market by storm. It has proven itself to be highly resilient to negative news in the market and has created 4-figure returns for its early investors. On the other hand, Avalanche (AVAX) and Optimism (OP) have been continually disappointing their investors, who are now looking toward opportunities elsewhere. TMS Network’s (TMSN) ICO success has pulled several whale investors out of Avalanche (AVAX) and Optimism (OP), and they’re not going back.
Avalanche (AVAX) has had a rough year so far and has remained in the red for the better part of the period. The layer-1 blockchain recently underwent an unlock event. 9.3 million tokens were added to the circulation, increasing the unlocked coins to 51.6%. Since Avalanche Foundation was one of the major recipients of the unlocked Avalanche (AVAX) tokens, traders did not expect the unlock to be a bearish event for the Avalanche (AVAX) token. After all, there would be no immediate selling after the unlock. However, the Avalanche (AVAX) token price tanked.
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has hovered around $14.5 for the better part of the year, and the unlock event has only added to the bearish pressure on Avalanche (AVAX). The demand for Avalanche (AVAX) has been diminishing, and its trading volumes have been continuously dropping.
With the Avalanche (AVAX) struggling to break out of the resistance levels, traders are looking for better opportunities to grow their capital.
Crypto traders are not optimistic about Optimism (OP) token anymore. The layer-2 Ethereum blockchain helped make Ethereum blockchain more scalable with the help of optimistic rollups. In the process, it had built a sizeable community of investors who believed in Optimism (OP). The community stayed with Optimism (OP) even when its price crashed. However, as Optimism (OP) fails to show any uptrend, investors are moving away.
The price of Optimism (OP) has been depreciating for a while now. Optimism (OP) is trading at $1.47, which is expected to fall further. The trading volume of Optimism (OP) has not reduced, which means that the traders are selling their tokens in anticipation of a further price drop. After all, Optimism (OP) investors have far better opportunities, such as TMS Network (TMSN), where they get much better returns.
TMS Network (TMSN) is a new decentralized exchange that offers a unique offering –crypto and traditional asset trading. TMS Network (TMSN) enables crypto traders to venture into traditional assets like equities and forex. At the same time, traditional traders can explore crypto trading with cryptocurrencies and CFDs.
The platform is compatible with MetaTrader software suites to offer a seamless and familiar trading experience. It features arbitrage trading, AI bot trading, social trading, and other powerful features.
By observing the presale stages, it is easy to deduce that crypto experts believe in the use case of TMS Network (TMSN). The price of TMS Network (TMSN) has been consistently increasing since the stage 1 presale. It was $0.025 in the stage 1 presale, $0.05 in the stage 2 presale, $0.078 in the stage 3 presale, and $0.104 in the ongoing stage 4 presale. TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised $6 million from the market and is still going strong.
All estimates suggest that TMS Network (TMSN) will grow by over 5,000% after its launch. No wonder investors want to redirect their capital to this exciting opportunity and grow with the DEX.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io/
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetwork_io
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
TMS Network (TMSN) Bulldozes Its Way Through Avalanche (AVAX … – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight