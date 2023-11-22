Baldur's Gate 3 Has Good News About Xbox Version – GameRant

One of the highest-rated new game releases of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3, has good news for fans waiting on the Xbox version.

As one of the most celebrated games of 2023, Baldur's Gate 3 has reminded gamers it's still planning to come to Xbox before the year's end. Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 has been a huge hit, earning the best Metacritic score of the year next to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a 96, and is praised as one of the greatest RPGs of all time.

Unfortunately, Xbox fans haven't yet gotten the chance to experience Baldur's Gate 3, as Xbox Series S was unable to run the game with split-screen co-op, which was a requirement for Larian to ship the RPG on Xbox. In the weeks following its PC and PS5 launches, Larian worked closely with Xbox to attempt to get the critically-acclaimed RPG up and running on the less powerful Series S with all the game's features intact. The effort ultimately proved unsuccessful, but in late August Larian agreed to move forward with shipping Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X and Series S anyway, and committed to getting the game out on Xbox before the end of the year, albeit without split-screen co-op on Series S.

With September and now most of October having passed by, Xbox fans eager to delve into the rich fantasy world of Baldur's Gate 3 are still left wondering when the RPG masterpiece will land on the platform. On Twitter, Director of Publishing at Larian Studios Michael Douse responded to a frustrated Xbox fan, expressing that the studio is still confident in its plan to get Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox before the end of 2023.

Even though Larian Studios has been clear about its ambition of getting Baldur's Gate 3 out the door on Xbox this year, there's still the mystery of where the massive fantasy RPG could land. It's almost certainly not making it out by the end of October with such little notice, and with blockbusters like Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder dominating the gaming zeitgeist. Thankfully for Larian, and for gamers' wallets, November and December pump the brakes considerably when it comes to major AAA releases. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name both set up shop in early November, while Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is really the only big game set for December.

With all that said, Baldur's Gate 3 does have some opportunistic windows later in November or December prime for a healthy Xbox release. Though, with the start of November just over a week away, the clock is ticking for Baldur's Gate 3's arrival on Xbox, as Larian would likely want to get the word out a few weeks ahead of its actual release date.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available now for PC and PS5, and is in development for Xbox Series X|S.

