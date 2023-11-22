Banking executive held in Nigerian anti-corruption sweep – Thomson Reuters Foundation

Context provides news and analysis on three of the world’s most critical issues:

climate change, the impact of technology on society, and inclusive economies.

This site is archived: Visit Context for the latest news and analysis on the three biggest issues affecting people, society and the environment.

(Adds quotes and details)

By Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS, April 28 (Reuters) – A Nigerian bank executive has been detained by the country’s financial crimes agency as part of an investigation into transactions made in the run-up to presidential elections last year, the agency said on Thursday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Nnamdi Okonkwo, managing director and chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank PLC, was taken into custody two days ago.

“The commission is doing an investigation that has been going on for some time concerning transactions, especially in the closing months of the last administration. This is part of that investigation,” EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said, without giving further details.

Okonkwo could not immediately be reached for a comment. Fidelity Bank said “the transactions were duly reported as required by the regulators” and it was cooperating with authorities.

President Muhammadu Buhari took office last May after winning an election on a campaign promise to crack down on corruption, and the EFCC has made a number of high-profile arrests since. (Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China premier urges major powers to ‘take responsibility’ for environment

Threats to human rights rising in Poland, ombudsman says

Italy central bank to spurn firms that don’t go green

Afghanistan pushes for investment as it waits for peace

Our global editorial team of about 55 journalists and more than 350 freelancers covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly.

Copyright © 2020 Thomson Reuters Foundation. Thomson Reuters Foundation is a charity registered in England and Wales (registration number: 1082139)

source