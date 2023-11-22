How I make $50,000 a year in royalites self-publishing on Amazon – Business Insider

Jump to

After quitting my corporate job as a marketing manager in 2013 due to a health scare, I couldn’t return to work, so I started a blog for solo entrepreneurs.

I self-published my first book, “The One Hour Content Plan,” in 2017 on Amazon.

The goal was to create a revenue stream that wasn’t dependent on me generating traffic for my site. I wanted to avoid having to use social media constantly to market my business.

Publishing Kindle books on the Amazon marketplace seemed like a great way to continue to build my audience and access more clients. It took me three months to write and publish that first book from scratch.

That single self-published book has grown into a library of 11 self-published books earning more than $50,000 in royalties in 2021.

Here are three of my best marketing tips that have turned my books into bestsellers that continue to sell several years into their life.

Self-published authors often fall into the trap of stopping book promotion shortly after publication. You need to maintain a stream of eyeballs on your book to generate continuous sales.

Virtual events based on the topic of your book are great ways to market a book launch and can spur interest long after the release date. Events can b challenges, workshops, webinars, or book clubs.

Multiple of my self-published books revolve around content planning. I’ve held a free annual planning party called Plan Intensive since November 2018.

It’s a virtual event where new businesses can make a marketing plan for the upcoming year. It lasts between a week to a month, and I’ve hosted over 1000 guests.

The virtual training and live streams show my expertise in marketing and give me a platform to generate interest in my older books. These events typically see sales spike by at least 40% right across all books.

At events, I can introduce newer books to past readers who may be unfamiliar with them and let new followers know that I’m an author on Amazon.

I always look for opportunities to link to my book in any content I create. My advice is to mention your book on podcasts you’re on, within your email signature, or on your website.

Once a reader buys one of my books, I don’t want to rely on them stumbling across my next book when it comes out. My advice is to try and get readers to subscribe to your email list.

I offer bonus resources like checklists and templates that can help implement the tips and frameworks I outline with each of my books. I leave a link in the text informing the reader where they can download their bonus after becoming an email subscriber.

Case studies, reports, mind maps, or even audio files work well as bonus resources.

Once a new reader becomes a subscriber, you can email them and start building a relationship. An automated welcome email series is the most time-effective way of doing this. The series is usually three to seven emails that go out automatically to any new subscriber.

These emails are an opportunity to put a face to a book. They should include your experiences and link to your best resources, posts, and videos.

By the end of the email series, you’ve created brand awareness, and if your content has been helpful, you’ve cemented your name in the reader’s mind.

Email subscribers are a pool of readers that you can tap into when you publish your next book.

Crowdsource marketing for your book by asking your readers to create buzz on social media and Amazon.

I include a call-out in every book, asking the reader to post about it on social media. In my book “The Blog Startup,” I wrote: “I’d love to hear from you as you work through this book and launch your site. Tag me @meerakothand and let me know!”

Call-outs embedded into the book mean readers are inclined to post about a book regardless of its release date.

I ask my readers to engage on Amazon as well as social media. Amazon reviews attract new readers and give your book credibility. Be open about how a review will help get your book into the hands of more people.

Here’s an example of an email I send within my welcome email sequence to readers:

“I hope you had a chance to work through The One Hour Content Plan templates. If you could spare a few minutes, will you leave a review for me and let me know what you thought about the book?

Every verified review counts for the author, and I’d love to hear your thoughts. Please leave a review here on Amazon.”

Selling is just the beginning. Your self-published books are unlikely to continue to sell or skyrocket your business unless you are proactive about marketing.

Editor’s Note: Insider has verified Kothand’s financial claims with documentation.

