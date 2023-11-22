Sun Cable founders heading for the exit after Grok, Quinbrook buy – The Australian Financial Review

Sun Cable’s three founders – David Griffin, Mac Thompson, and his brother Fraser Thompson – are set to exit the business in the first major change made since it was plucked out of administration by Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

Griffin, Sun Cable’s chief executive, was instrumental in convincing Cannon-Brookes, and his former investment partner Andrew Forrest, to invest millions of dollars into the company, which wants to build a major solar farm in the Northern Territory and send the energy to Darwin and then to Singapore via a 4200 kilometre undersea cable.

David Griffin, is the founder and chief executive of Sun Cable. Louise Kennerley

Mac Thompson, Sun Cable’s chief operating officer, was previously chief executive of CloudRecover, the country’s largest online cloud server backup company. It was sold to New York-listed J2Global in 2018, before the founding of Sun Cable. His brother Fraser was a long-time consultant at McKinsey.

The trio have not yet left the business, but are unlikely to remain with Sun Cable, sources said. Discussions are ongoing about what role they could play in a transition to new management, but they are expected to depart shortly.

Cannon-Brookes’ private investment vehicle, Grok Ventures, struck a deal to acquire Sun Cable late last month after winning a bidding process run by FTI Consulting. The project had called in administrators after the Atlassian billionaire and Forrest, the executive chairman of Fortescue Metals, clashed over whether the company should proceed with the undersea cable to Singapore. Some in Forrest’s camp had also expressed disquiet about Sun Cable’s management, and the level of cash burn.

Moelis, alongside Macquarie, had previously been working with Sun Cable to find $30 billion in project funding. The Australian Financial Review last week reported that the cost of the entire project, as first formulated, would blow out to $65 billion – although Grok and Quinbrook have flagged they are considering different options to lower the cost of the development, including potentially ditching the Singapore cable.

Follow the topics, people and companies that matter to you.

The Daily Habit of Successful People

source