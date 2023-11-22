‘It’ Prequel Series Set at HBO Max ‘Welcome to Derry’ Adds Madeleine Stowe and Stephen Rider – Variety

By BreAnna Bell

Madeleine Stowe (“Soundtrack,” “Revenge”) and Stephen Rider (“Daredevil”) have joined the cast of HBO Max‘s “It” prequel series currently titled, “Welcome to Derry.” HBO Max is scheduled to formally become Max on May 23.

Variety reported the addition of previous cast members Taylour Paige (“Zola,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Jovan Adepo (“Babylon,” “Watchmen”), Chris Chalk (“Perry Mason,” “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”), and James Remar (“Oppenheimer,” “Megalopolis”).

The duo’s exact roles remain under wraps along with the show’s plot details. But Variety has confirmed Stowe will appear in a recurring guest role while Rider is a series regular. The official logline for the series states, “Set in the world of Stephen King’s ‘It’ universe, ‘Welcome to Derry’ is based on King’s ‘It’ novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films ‘It’ and ‘It Chapter Two.’” HBO Max first ordered the show to series in February.

Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the project. Andy and Barbara Muschietti will executive produce through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode. Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also executive produce. Based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs, Fuchs will pen the teleplay for the first episode.

Rider is represented by CESD Talent Agency and Fox Rothschild. Stowe is represented by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

source