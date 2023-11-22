ChatGPT Crypto Price Predictions – 5 Coins it Thinks Will Explode Next – Yahoo Finance

New York, NY –News Direct– Finance News

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, technological innovations constantly redefine the investment landscape and shape the fortunes of different coins vying for dominance. These shifts make it an exciting, if unpredictable, space

However, in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it's now possible to identify which coins will likely explode in value, adding another helpful tool to investors' arsenals.

With that in mind, this article will discuss five cryptocurrencies that ChatGPT believes could be set for a price surge – providing investors with a robust understanding of which projects are worth their attention.

The first project that ChatGPT expects to explode in value is AiDoge ($AI). AiDoge is a brand-new Ethereum-based platform that combines the exciting worlds of AI technology and viral memes.

However, unlike most meme coins, AiDoge's ecosystem includes real-world use cases that help drive demand. AiDoge's main feature is its trailblazing "meme generator," powered by AI algorithms, that enables users to instantly create comical images using text-based prompts.

According to AiDoge’s whitepaper, users will require $AI tokens to use the meme generator. Although the project is still in development, those seeking exposure to AiDoge's growth can buy $AI tokens through the recently-launched presale.

Per ChatGPT, the $AI price could reach $0.000077 by the end of this year. ChatGPT believes this price rise will be driven by increased demand for AI-themed cryptocurrencies and an anticipated rebound in the crypto market during the latter half of 2023.

If ChatGPT's prediction turns out to be accurate, this would mean a 163% increase from the $AI price currently being offered through the project's presale.

Those looking to invest in the AiDoge.com presale, which has now raised nearly $6 million, can do so using ETH, USDT, or a credit/debit card.

Visit AiDoge Presale

2. Sponge ($SPONGE)

$SPONGE is another crypto that ChatGPT believes could rocket over the coming months. The $SPONGE token has exploded onto the scene over the past week, outpacing the likes of Pepe Coin and Wojak – even being listed on CoinMarketCap’s “Top Crypto Gainers” page.

$SPONGE's success has seemingly come out of nowhere since the token was only launched on May 4th. However, within 24 hours, the token's price soared by over 2,000%.

Since then, the $SPONGE token project has continued to expand. $SPONGE tokens can be traded on seven centralized exchanges (CEXs), including the recent listings on Bitget and Gate.io – the world's eighth and ninth largest crypto exchanges, per CoinGecko.

According to ChatGPT, $SPONGE could be valued at $0.00174 by the end of 2023 – this is more than 3x what it’s currently trading at. ChatGPT did note that this was a conservative estimate – so there's scope for the $SPONGE price to rise higher should everything go to plan.

Visit $SPONGE Website

yPredict ($YPRED) is another crypto project ChatGPT appears to be extremely bullish on. This "all-in-one" analytics ecosystem is also powered by AI, much like AiDoge, yet takes a much different approach.

The yPredict development team aims to streamline the trading and investing process for crypto traders by providing an array of actionable insights through its Polygon-based platform.

Per the project’s whitepaper, this platform will include AI-powered trading signals, trader sentiment analysis, advanced technical indicators, and automatic pattern recognition. Users can even "subscribe" to financial models created by AI and machine learning (ML) specialists.

$YPRED, yPredict's native ERC-20 token, is central to the project. Users must purchase $YPRED to access all of yPredict's features, including paying for model subscriptions.

According to ChatGPT, $YPRED tokens could reach a price of $0.31 by the end of 2023. This price rise would be driven by increased demand for actionable crypto analytics tools, which are currently lacking for beginner-to-intermediate traders.

Those looking to buy $YPRED tokens can do so through the ongoing presale, which has raised over $900,000 in funding. Tokens are priced at $0.05 – 140% lower than the intended listing price.

Visit yPredict Presale

Avalanche is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to be faster and more scalable than its peers, such as Ethereum. The platform is optimized for speed and security, making it ideal for decentralized application (dApp) developers.

The $AVAX token hit an all-time high of $146.22 in November 2021, yet it is now trading at just $14.86 – an 89% price drop.

However, ChatGPT believes $AVAX is set for a comeback. According to the model, $AVAX could be valued at around $22.57 by the end of 2023. If this occurred, it would represent a 51% increase from today’s price.

ChatGPT believes any value rises would be driven by increased adoption, partnerships with credible businesses, and a more favorable regulatory environment.

Polkadot is a multi-chain platform that aims to promote interoperability between different blockchains. It provides a scalable and secure infrastructure to help facilitate cross-chain transactions – making it easier for dApp creators to access the entire universe of blockchain networks.

Much like Avalanche, Polkadot is trading well below its previous all-time highs. In fact, the $DOT price has tanked substantially since April 2023 and is now hovering just above the $5.20 level.

This bearish momentum hasn’t fazed ChatGPT, which believes that $DOT could be set for a significant rebound. Per ChatGPT, the price of Polkadot could return to $8.34 by the end of the year.

ChatGPT’s forecast is based on several factors, including increased adoption, bullish market trends, and advancements in Polkadot’s underlying technology. However, it also urges caution when trading $DOT, highlighting the crypto market’s inherent volatility.

DISCLAIMER: This is not to be taken as investment advice. Crypto is a volatile asset, do your own research before investing and only invest money you can afford to lose. We may receive commission for clicking links in this article.

Finance News

Alex Brown

alex@financenews.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/chatgpt-crypto-price-predictions-5-coins-it-thinks-will-explode-next-157136562

American entrepreneur and businessman Robert Kiyosaki is a vocal opponent of the Biden Administration’s policies. During an interview on the Finance with Sharan podcast, he said, “America is going to be the poorest country in the world, starting now.” Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” did the podcast interview while he was in India for Growth Summit India 2023 in September. He explained his visit to Mumbai while on this trip, saying, “I always go to slums. So this time, I went to the

Discounts of almost $3,000 for Model Y electric vehicles in inventory have popped up on Tesla's website.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said the company has the right CEO to succeed him and the right Board of Directors as he made a donation of $866 million of Berkshire stock to four family philanthropies on Tuesday. In a letter posted on the Berkshire website, Buffett, 93, wrote that he feels “good but fully realize I am playing in extra innings.” Berkshire has identified Berkshire vice chairman Greg Abel, who heads the company’s non-insurance businesses, as Buffett’s likely successor.

Suppose you have $1 million in a Roth IRA and will receive $2,250 each month from Social Security when you become eligible for benefits. Would this be enough to allow you to retire at age 62? The answer to that question could be yes, but there’s a chance it may require you to live on […] The post I Have $1 Million in a Roth IRA and Will Receive $2,250 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 62? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

(Bloomberg) — US mortgage rates dropped sharply, capping the biggest four-week slide in nearly a year and spurring a fresh round of applications to purchase homes.Most Read from BloombergAltman Returns as OpenAI CEO in Chaotic Win for MicrosoftSam Altman, OpenAI Board Open Talks to Negotiate His Possible ReturnMcKinsey and Its Peers Are Facing the Wildest Headwinds in YearsNvidia Fails to Satisfy Lofty Investor Expectations for AI BoomHulu for $1, Max for $3: Streaming Services Slash Prices Thi

Altria stock (NYSE:MO) boasts a hefty 9.6% dividend yield, making its investment appeal stronger than ever. Despite ever-persistent concerns surrounding the tobacco industry and rising interest rates, the U.S.-based tobacco giant consistently delivers solid results, sustaining its hefty dividend and its everlasting growth. In the meantime, the current near-record-high yield not only provides substantial returns but also establishes a considerable margin of safety. Hence, I am bullish on this sto

Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI but power at the artificial-intelligence start-up is still set to be held by its board. Here's who's left and who's come in.

OpenAI's board of directors has been under pressure following its decision to oust CEO Sam Altman from the artificial intelligence firm and is reportedly in talks to reinstate him.

AT&T stock has slumped in 2023, and director Stephen J. Luczo recently bought a large block of shares of the media and telecom firm. AT&T stock (ticker: T) has dropped about 12% this year, while the S&P 500 index has tacked on nearly 18%. The company’s quarterly earningsreports have been strongthis year, but concerns over AT&T’s potential liability regarding legacy lead-lined wires helped push shares to a 30-year low in July.

In May, thousands gathered in Omaha, Nebraska, to attend Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual shareholder meeting, eagerly anticipating insights from Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. These two titans of investing, ages 93 and 99, respectively, have led one of the most profitable companies globally for nearly six decades and become beacons of wisdom on living a meaningful life. In a session filled with advice, Buffett and Munger fielded questions about decision-making

A one-size-fits-all policy may not only lead to legal repercussions but also overlook the diverse needs of a modern workforce.

For investors seeking a solid return, few stock segments offer a better mix of risk, reward, and opportunity than healthcare stocks. While these stocks are known for their notoriously long product lead times and high overhead costs, they are also known for their ability to turn sharply on a new catalyst and generate strong returns. That dynamic is part and parcel of the biopharmaceutical research field. The biotech companies spend their capital and efforts – huge amounts of each – on the discove

Tax agency also said it will boost the reporting threshold to $5,000, from $600, in 2024 as it phases in the new regulation.

New drug approvals and pipeline progress are likely to help maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and solid pipeline progress position GILD, CRSP, ACAD, DVAX and LGND well amid volatility.

Deere reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.26 a share from equipment sales of about $13.8 billion. Wall Street was looking for profit of $7.46 a share and sales of $13.6 billion.

Palantir previously worked with the NHS during COVID-19, helping with vaccine rollout for a grand sum of £1. But people remain skeptical about the deal.

OpenAI will bring back Sam Altman and overhaul its board with new directors, a stunning reversal in a drama that’s transfixed Silicon Valley.

Zacks.com users have recently been watching Cisco (CSCO) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

Being rich and being wealthy are often seen as being the same thing. After all, people who are rich or wealthy tend to have more assets and greater financial freedom than the typical person. In reality, there are some major … Continue reading → The post Key Differences Between Rich and Wealthy People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

source