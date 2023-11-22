‘Barry’ Season 4 Viewership Nearly Quadruples on HBO Max as ‘Succession’ Matches Series High (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

By Selome Hailu

HBO is seeing solid success in audience size as it sends off two of its most loved series: “Barry” and “Succession,” which are both airing their fourth and final seasons.

Episodes 1 and 2 of “Barry” Season 4 have reached an average of 2.5 million viewers since they both debuted on April 16. As previously reported, Episode 1 started at 710,000 viewers while Episode 2 saw 550,000 on premiere night — meaning that delayed viewing on streaming has allowed for an increase of 289%, a near quadruple of the original statistics. Additionally, Sunday’s release of Episode 3 reached 660,000 viewers, which is even with the average viewership of Season 3. These data points are based on a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear viewers on HBO’s cable channels and Warner Bros. Discovery’s first-party measurement of streams on HBO Max.

And in Roy family news, “Succession” matched its previous series high of 2.6 million viewers when the fifth episode of Season 5 debuted on Sunday.

This continues an impressive trend for the season, which premiered with 2.3 million viewers, a 33% increase from its previous series high. Episode 2 dipped to 2 million viewers, before Episodes 3 and 4 hit consecutive series highs of 2.5 million and 2.6 million viewers.

And as with “Barry,” streaming adds significantly to the series’ audience. Episodes of “Succession” Season 4 are now averaging 7.9 million total viewers across platforms, 10% higher than Season 3’s average of 7.2 million viewers.

Both “Succession” and “Barry” have been awards juggernauts for HBO, having won 13 and nine Emmys across their first three seasons, respectively. Variety recently reported that “Succession” star Kieran Culkin will move to the lead drama actor category after previously campaigning as a supporting actor.

