‘The Garcias’ Shopped by Producers After HBO Max Cancels Family Show – Variety

By Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Producers of “The Garcias” have re-acquired the rights to the family comedy series from HBO Max and are shopping the show to other buyers.

HBO Max canceled the series after Season 1 aired last year. New Cadence Prods. has reclaimed the streaming and international rights to the 10 episodes and is seeking a new home for the show that revolves around a large, multicultural and multigenerational Latino family.

HBO Max still had nine years left on its license for Season 1 of “The Garcias” after dropping the series. New Cadence, headed by “The Garcias” co-creator/showrunner Jeff Valdez and investor Sol Trujillo, struck a deal with HBO Max that gives them the ability to produce new episodes of the series and sell the existing episodes to a rival outlet. New Cadence’s deal with HBO Max already was structured so as to ensure that the company retained long-term ownership of “The Garcias” outright.

New Cadence is in discussions with potential studio partners and other distributors about the future of the series, which stars Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Bobby Gonzalez, Vaneza Leza Pitynski and Jeffrey Licon.

Valdez and his partners are pitching the show as a means of reaching the nation’s fast-growing Latino audience with a show produced on a modest budget. New Cadence cited Nielsen stats that tracked “The Garcias” as drawing the highest percentage of Latino viewers (about 65%) of any Latino-themed series in streaming.

“Hollywood needs to grow its topline and the only way to do that is tap into an audience that it’s not currently tapping,” Valdez told Variety. “That’s our pitch: Here’s a great quality product that reaches an untapped audience at a great price.”

“The Garcias” is a sequel to the Nickelodeon live-action family comedy “The Brothers Garcia,” which ran for four seasons from 2000 to 2003.

