3 Oak Lawn AT&T employees bound while offenders steal 90 devices, $7,000 at gunpoint – FOX 32 Chicago

Three employees were bound with zip ties as two offenders robbed an AT&T store at gunpoint in Oak Lawn Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., two offenders entered the AT&T store located in the 5200 block of 95th Street.

At the time, three employees were working in the store and one of the offenders produced a handgun and ordered the employees to the back of the store.

Once at the back of the store, the offenders demanded access to the inventory room, where a fourth employee was located, Oak Lawn police said.

The offender then bound the employees' hands and feet with zip ties.

After the employees were bound, the offenders loaded two bags of merchandise and fled the store through the rear door, police said.

The offenders made off with over 90 electronic devices and over $7,000 in cash.

The employees were able to free themselves from the zip ties and called 911 after the offenders left, police said.

At the time of the robbery, no customers were inside the store and no injuries were reported.

Oak Lawn police provided the following descriptions of the offenders:

The investigation into this armed robbery is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.

