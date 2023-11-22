Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 22, 2023: Stunning pet skins and face paints to be won – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 22: Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. Although it was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. To keep the players engaged, the developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. Players can grab the chance to win amazing bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds, skins, emotes and more!

Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made an announcement around this week’s rewards. The tweet said, “This week, get lucky with the the M82B- Fiery Rush coming out on Friday and get the Corrupted Vein Bundle from the Flaming store on Tuesday. Just remember to keep a cool head…and maybe a fire extinguisher”.

In Garena Free Fire, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don’t want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

Redeem codes are a great way to grab freebies like loot boxes, characters, skins, emotes, weapons and more. With each code, players can redeem one exclusive reward.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FF7MUY4ME6SC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on ‘OK’.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

