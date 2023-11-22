Mike Cannon-Brookes' Grok Ventures reduces AGL stake but … – The Australian Financial Review

Mike Cannon-Brookes has sold a part stake in AGL Energy to free up funds to make other “exciting” investments in clean energy, but he says the power company remains his largest investment.

The sale of less than 1 per cent of the holding in AGL, the country’s biggest carbon emitter, “should not be seen as a broader divestment plan or change in our focus”, said Jeremy Kwong-Law, CEO of the billionaire’s private Grok Ventures, on Wednesday.

The move, which still leaves Grok with more than 10 per cent of AGL, comes after Mr Cannon-Brookes last month emerged as the winner in an auction to buy the Sun Cable venture, partly owned by rival billionaire Andrew Forrest. The project, comprising a huge solar farm in the Northern Territory and a 4200-kilometre undersea transmission cable to Singapore, would cost at least $35 billion and potentially up to $65 billion on some estimates.

Grok has several other investments in the clean energy and climate space, including solar power buy now, pay later financier Brighte and impact investment firm Melior.

“As a prudent and disciplined investment company, we have decided to rebalance our portfolio to enable us to pursue other exciting climate technology and renewable energy investments,” Mr Kwong-Law said in a statement.

He said Grok supported the change in AGL’s strategic direction since its investment in the company last year, adding that AGL should accelerate its exit from coal-fired power generation to bring it into line with the upper level of emissions reduction ambition in the Paris climate accord.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes remains the biggest investor in AGL. Bloomberg

“Grok remains AGL’s largest shareholder, and we continue to view AGL as a high conviction investment in our portfolio,” Mr Kwong-Law said in the letter to AGL, released by the company to shareholders.

The shock move in May last year by Mr Cannon-Brookes to buy almost 11.3 per cent of AGL allowed him to lead a campaign to foil AGL’s plan to split the company in two. His success led to an implosion in the top management and board, an accelerated plan for closing coal power stations and an overhaul of the board last September.

Grok, through Galipea Partnership, now owns 10.41 per cent of AGL, according to the statement released on Wednesday. It sold about 5.85 million shares in April in two tranches, the first at $8.20 apiece and the second at $8.28 each.

Mr Kwong-Law noted the net impact of the sale of the “small” parcel of shares and a hedge contract on the stake cut Grok’s stake in AGL by less than 1 per cent and increased its short position by 2 per cent.

The move comes as AGL last Friday upgraded its earnings guidance and released more detail on its plans to ramp up investments in renewable energy and battery storage to better align the company with the evolution in the market to low-carbon energy. The update fuelled a 9.7 per cent rally in AGL’s shares to their highest for more than two years.

Shares in AGL were 1.5¢ softer at $11.045 just before midday on Thursday.

Mr Kwong-Law said he welcomed AGL’s acceptance of the inevitable end to the use of gas and coal and the company’s embrace of electrification. He also said Grok supported AGL’s move to retain more cash flow to invest in replacement renewables and firming capacity.

“We continue to implore AGL to increase its decarbonisation ambitions,” he wrote. “In particular, firm up closure dates for Bayswater and Loy Yang A which are consistent with a 1.5 degree scenario.

AGL last September brought forward the closure dates for its Loy Yang A generator in Victoria by about 10 years to the end of the 2035 financial year, while it is due to close Bayswater in NSW between 2030 and 2033. It closed the 52-year-old Liddell plant in NSW in April.

While the revised dates still do not align AGL with the 1.5-degree warming goal in the Paris Agreement, the plan won the backing of 69 per cent of shareholders at the annual general meeting last October.

Grok’s push for a faster exit from coal power comes as others are questioning whether replacement, cleaner generating capacity and the supporting grid capacity it needs is being added fast enough and whether coal generator closures may need to be delayed.

Mr Kwong-Law said Grok looks forward “to continuing to work constructively with the board and management to tackle the huge mission of decarbonisation and electrification.”

The comments are the first from AGL’s biggest shareholder since the investor briefing last Friday.

