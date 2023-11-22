Solana is now in price discovery as SOL shows strength below $70 … – Cointelegraph

Optimism keeps flowing around Solana, with even current record levels still attractive as a buy-in.

Solana (SOL), the in-house token of decentralized computing platform Solana, continued major gains on Tuesday to become a top 10 cryptocurrency.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed SOL/USD gain another 15% on Tuesday, briefly passing $72.

Against weekly returns of nearly 70%, attention from traders was firmly focused on SOL, which on the day had delivered the third-best weekly performance of any crypto token.

SOL also entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, surpassing Uniswap (UNI).

“Solana has rallied +60% since confirming a breakout past the downtrend, rallying to new All Time Highs,” trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized on the day.

Fellow trader Pentoshi was even more bullish, calling SOL an “absolute steal” even at current record levels in terms of United States dollars.

“SOL in price disovery,” he told Twitter followers.

Against Bitcoin (BTC), Solana came down more firmly after hitting highs of 0.00163, at the time of writing circling 0.00147.

Solana thus sealed a rare success in an altcoin market still dominated by Bitcoin price moves.

As Cointelegraph reported, however, optimism remains over a broader altcoin comeback as Bitcoin cools following its own major spurt, which has so far topped out at $48,000.

The time for action may be now, as heavy resistance above the $48,000 level causes problems for those eager to see a return to $50,000 BTC/USD.

A rumored relative strength index (RSI) peak on SOL/USD, meanwhile, failed to deliver a correction, which some had feared may puncture its bull run.

