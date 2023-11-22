Max Is No. 1 Streamer for Overall Satisfaction While Netflix Falls to Sixth Place: Survey – Variety

By Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max turned in the highest total customer satisfaction rating among U.S. subscription-streaming services, according to the results of Whip Media’s 2023 Streaming Satisfaction Report.

Max (then HBO Max) also topped Whip Media’s study last year. Even so, this year Max fell 6 points (out of 100) to 88%, from 94% in 2022. Disney’s Hulu came in at No. 2 and Disney+ was No. 3 in the ranking. Whip Media, an entertainment data and analytics provider, compiled the weighted rankings based on a survey of 2,011 U.S. adults.

Netflix, which ranked second overall in 2021 on Whip Media’s survey, dropped to fourth place in 2022 — and this year, it continued to fall in overall satisfaction, ranking in sixth place in 2023. While Netflix ranks first for both user experience and suggesting programming to subscribers, it comes in dead last in perceived value.

Netflix remains the most indispensable service (the percentage of of respondents saying they would keep the service if they could only have one subscription) but by an increasingly thinner margin. In 2023, 27% picked Netflix as the one service they would keep, compared with 41% in 2021.

Overall, Whip Media’s 2023 survey found that satisfaction among the top-tier streaming platforms (Netflix, Disney+ and Max) is on the decline, while midtier services (Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon’s Prime Video and Paramount+) rose in overall satisfaction due to improvements in content quality, variety and product value.

Apple TV+ ranks No. 4 in overall satisfaction among subscribers, increasing 5 points from last year to 81%. Notably, NBCUniversal’s Peacock showed the largest gain in overall satisfaction, increasing 6 points to 74%, bolstered by the subscriber’s strong reception to the quality of its original content, per the study. Still, Peacock is tied with Prime Video for the lowest-ranked position in overall satisfaction; both services have a score of 74%.

Additional survey findings:

Whip Media’s report was based on survey responses from 2,011 U.S. consumers (18-54 years old) from July 7-16, 2023. You can access the full report at this link.

