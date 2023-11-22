'GTA 6' Team Doubles Down on a 2024 Release Date Window – Inverse

All aboard the hype train.

There’s still no official word on when Grand Theft Auto 6 will release, but the game’s publisher has seemingly doubled down on a 2024 launch window. Back in May, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive said it expects to make a boatload of money during its next fiscal year, hinting that GTA 6 could launch in 2024.

In the company’s most recent earnings call, Take-Two doubled down on this expectation, seemingly confirming that GTA 6 could launch in 2024. That also supports ongoing rumors that Rockstar may finally reveal the game later this year.

Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two expects to make an absurd amount of money next year.

During the most recent Take-Two earnings call (as reported by Video Games Chronicle), CEO Strauss Zelnick said, “We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance.”

Specifically, the company “still expect[s] to deliver $8 billion in Net Bookings,” during fiscal year 2025, which, as noted by Axios’ Stephen Totilo, runs from April 2024 to March 2025. During a May 2023 earnings call, Take-Two first revealed its lofty goals for fiscal year 2025. Now, as part of the most recent earnings call, Take-Two has reiterated the same goal, indicating GTA 6’s development is likely still on track.

For context, making $8 billion in net bookings would shatter a company record, beating its highest net bookings of around $5.5 billion, set during its current fiscal year. To achieve such a massive goal, Take-Two would need to have something substantial planned for release next year, and the most logical game is GTA 6.

Assuming the company plans to release GTA 6 in Fiscal Year 2025, the game will launch any time between April 2024 to March 2025. But considering the company typically likes to release its games in late summer and fall it’s more likely GTA 6 will launch at the end of 2024. With occasional exceptions (like 2022’s Elden Ring), January and February are often quiet months for game releases, and these colossal revenue expectations would be far tougher to meet in just one or two months. It’s still possible the GTA 6 launch could slip to early 2025, but at this stage late 2024 seems far more likely from a business perspective.

GTA 6 may be revealed soon to give Rockstar plenty of time to promote it.

If GTA 6 is, indeed, coming out during that timeframe, Rockstar may be gearing up for an announcement soon. Persistent rumors have claimed we’ll get a full reveal by the end of 2023, perhaps during the Game Awards in December. This would give the company around a year to market what will likely be one of the biggest games of all time.

Also noteworthy is the fact that Take-Two’s goals for FY 2025 haven’t changed in the past few months. This is a great sign that — assuming GTA 6 is coming out during that time — the company is confident in the game’s development schedule and release. If the FY 2025 financial goal had changed, that could have indicated the GTA 6 launch had slipped. But as it stands, the timeline has remained consistent.

