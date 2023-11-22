Disney Plus Schedule August 28-September 3: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The Disney Plus schedule for August 28-September 3 features a new Ahsoka installment, new episodes of Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes, and more.

On Tuesday, August 29, Disney Plus will release the third episode of Ahsoka. The Disney-owned streamer changed the originally-scheduled release day from Wednesdays to Tuesdays, that’s why fans might be surprised to see a new Ahsoka episode coming out on a different day. The upcoming third installment will feature new adventures for the titular heroine portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

The cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Joining them are franchise newcomers Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch.

On Wednesday, August 30, Disney Plus will add new episodes of Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes to its available content. The animated series revolves around the inseparable trio of friends, Kiya, Jay, and Motsie, who watch over Kimoja City from their headquarters, Crystal Eyes. The voice cast includes Dineo du Toit, Ian Ho, Fontina Fourtounes, Bonko Khoza, Tumelo Mosese, and more.

Starting the same day, fans can watch Pretty Freekin Scary on Disney Plus. The comedy series created by Jason P. Hauser follows a teenager of fourteen years, Frankie Ripp, who enjoys a beautiful life until she meets her demise in a bizarre incident. But her adventures have only begun. It stars Eliana Su’a, Kyan Samuels, Leah Mei Gold, Yonas Kibreab, and Emma Shannon, among others.

